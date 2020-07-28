Square Enix-topman Yosuke Matsuda laat weten dat Project Athia een openwereldgame is waarin je vrij kunt bewegen. Daarnaast geeft Matsuda aan dat de uitgever high-end platformen zoals de PlayStation 5 zal blijven ondersteunen, omdat ze simpelweg vol zitten met de beste technologie. Tot slot stipt hij nog even aan dat dankzij de toevoeging van ray tracing, de PlayStation 5-versie gelijkwaardig is met die van de pc. De volledige quote lees je hieronder.

“The game Project Athia (title tentative), which we will release for PS5, is an open-world style game in which users can freely move around the game world,” Matsuda told Weekly Toyo Keizai Plus. “PS5 dramatically improves video technology, such as with the implementation of light-reflecting ‘ray-tracing’ technology. Compared to what you see on PC, it is nearly identical. By utilizing these special traits, we’re able to create incredibly precise imagery. We still plan on developing well-balanced games tailored to a platform’s traits, including smartphone and cloud-based games, but we will never stop developing for high-end platforms such as PS5. Because these things are packed with the best technology.”