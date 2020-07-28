

Vorige week kondigde Rockstar Games aan dat ze Red Dead Online deze week zouden voorzien van een significante update. Een update die ook daadwerkelijk wat aan de game doet toevoegen in plaats van alleen maar dubbele beloningen bij bepaalde activiteiten, en kortingen. De update is nu daar en de belangrijkste toevoeging voor Red Dead Online is de nieuwe Naturalist Role.

Deze rol is gefocust op het spoorzoeken, onderzoeken en het jagen op dieren. Met deze rol krijg je twee nieuwe free-roam evenementen waar je aan deel kan nemen, waarvoor je vanzelf een uitnodiging krijgt als je progressie boekt. Verder krijgen Naturalists toegang tot een nieuw kamp in de wildernis. Dit kamp kan overal opgezet worden en door andere spelers gebruikt worden om te rusten.

Verder zul je nu in de wereld ook nieuwe winkels aantreffen, want Harriet Davenport en Gus Macmillan hebben speciaal voor deze rol winkels geopend. De winkels van Harriet geven je toegang tot nieuwe tonics en ook zul je daar dingen te horen krijgen over nieuwe unieke missies.

In de winkels van Gus zul je nieuwe kleding en snuisterijen kunnen creëren waarvoor je de dieren gebruikt die je gevangen hebt. Ook kun je in deze winkels nieuwe outfits kopen. Om de rol uitdagend te maken zijn er zeven nieuwe legendarische dieren toegevoegd, dat zijn de volgende: Cougar, Fox, Boar, Beaver, Wolf, Bison en Elk.

Elk legendarisch dier heeft weer drie ondersoorten die ook weer in de open wereld gevonden kunnen worden. Alle dieren zijn sowieso te vinden in het wild, maar je kunt er ook een map voor aanschaffen bij Harriet om het jezelf gemakkelijker te maken.

Dat is overigens lang niet alles wat update 1.20 aan Red Dead Online doet toevoegen. De changelog is nog veel langer en voor alle aanvullende details kan je hieronder terecht, maar ook bij de Rockstar Newswire.