Heb je jezelf ooit eens afgevraagd hoe de DOOM-franchise eruit zou zien als ritmegame? Indien het antwoord op die vraag “nee” zou zijn, dan nemen we je dit logischerwijs niet kwalijk. We willen je dan echter wel voorstellen aan BPM: Bullets Per Minute, een game die schaamteloos de chaotische actie van DOOM in een muzikaal jasje giet. Waarom? Omdat het kan!

Hoe gaat de game dan precies in zijn werk? Wel, je speelt als een Valkyrie en je komt tegenover een enorme horde aan monsterlijke vijanden te staan. Als DJ van dienst moet je elk monster voorzien van een flinke portie kogels en die kogels dien je simpelweg toe op de maat van de muziek. Ook aanvallen ontwijken, wapens herladen en springen doe je op het gepaste ritme. Groovy is het zeker wel!

BPM: Bullets Per Minute komt eerst uit op 15 september voor pc-spelers, maar een consoleversie volgt in 2021. Hieronder kan je een beschrijving van de game nalezen, alsook een trailer bekijken.

BPM: Bullets Per Minute is a rhythm-action, first-person shooter, roguelike game where you must shoot, jump and dodge to the beat of an epic rock soundtrack. Delve into a randomly generated dungeon where one missed note can lead to your death. Gain game-changing abilities and loot powerful weaponry to defeat your ancient enemy: Nidhogg.

Fight as a mighty Valkyrie to repel the forces of the underworld from invading the world of Asgard.

Gameplay

In BPM: Bullets Per Minute, all of your actions and the actions of your enemies are tied to the beat of the music. Your enemies perform a dance-like sequence of attacks to an epic rock opera. BPM: Bullets Per Minute is inspired by retro shooters of the 90’s. It is fast, frenetic and rhythmical. You can double jump, dash, rocket jump and bunny hop to evade your opponents.

Your goal is to reach the end of randomly generated dungeons, collecting different weapons, abilities and items each time you play. These weapons and abilities can radically alter the way you play, making each playthrough unique.

You must defeat seven bosses to reach the final boss. Each boss moves and attacks in a unique way that you must learn to exploit if you want to succeed. Some attacks require you to jump over fields of lava, some to dodge fast projectiles, some to hold fast for a beat.

Key Features