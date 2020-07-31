

Queen, wie kent ze niet? Deze legendarische rockband met in het bijzonder zanger Freddie Mercury heeft de nodige hits op zijn naam staan. Ben jij ook zo’n persoon die na een aantal biertjes denkt dat jouw versie van Bohemian Rhapsody zo goed is dat je luidkeels met de radio mee staat te zingen, ondanks dat niemand hier om heeft gevraagd? Nu heb je een reden.

Tsja, wat valt er te zeggen. Het staat letterlijk in de titel. Je kan liedjes van Queen meezingen. We dachten dat SingStar Queen op de PlayStation 2 & 3 al voldoende mensen tevreden had gesteld, maar nu gaat Let’s Sing Queen de leegte voor Queen-fans vullen op de PlayStation 4. Mocht je nu al zitten te watertanden, geen zorgen. Let’s Sing Queen verschijnt al op 2 oktober.