Queen, wie kent ze niet? Deze legendarische rockband met in het bijzonder zanger Freddie Mercury heeft de nodige hits op zijn naam staan. Ben jij ook zo’n persoon die na een aantal biertjes denkt dat jouw versie van Bohemian Rhapsody zo goed is dat je luidkeels met de radio mee staat te zingen, ondanks dat niemand hier om heeft gevraagd? Nu heb je een reden.
Tsja, wat valt er te zeggen. Het staat letterlijk in de titel. Je kan liedjes van Queen meezingen. We dachten dat SingStar Queen op de PlayStation 2 & 3 al voldoende mensen tevreden had gesteld, maar nu gaat Let’s Sing Queen de leegte voor Queen-fans vullen op de PlayStation 4. Mocht je nu al zitten te watertanden, geen zorgen. Let’s Sing Queen verschijnt al op 2 oktober.
Game Modes:
- Classic – Take the stage alone or with friends. Hit the right notes, prove that you have what it takes to be a star and crack the high score
- “Feat.” mode – Teamwork is key. Grab a friend or even team up with the legendary Freddie Mercury in single player mode. The better your voices match, the higher your “compatibility score”
- World Contest – It’s you against the world. Climb to the top of the leaderboard by challenging friends or another singer online on the other side of the world. The game will show your performances as if you were singing together
- Mix Tape 2.0 – This game mode guarantees hours of fun and a playlist that’s never the same. Each Medley in this innovative game mode is a dynamically generated mix
- Jukebox – Lean back and enjoy a list of songs for your next jam session
- Let’s Party – The ultimate challenge for your Let’s Sing party! Two teams with up to four players each and only one mic per team face off in randomly chosen game modes to determine who the real stars are
Cool, zingen is niks voor mij, hopelijk komen er weer nieuwe guitar hero games uit met Queen
Domme titel vdit artikeltje hier. Zou beter eens wat community gevoel stimuleren in deze moeilijke tijden ipv mensen irriteren, stagiairtje.
Queen blijft goud.