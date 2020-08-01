Van rustig stilzitten heeft de Chinese éénmansstudio FYQD-Studio duidelijk nog niet gehoord, want hun nieuwste trailer voor Bright Memory: Infinite zit bomvol chaotische actie. Voor degenen onder ons die wel eens op Steam vertoeven, zal de naam Bright Memory misschien wel een belletje doen rinkelen. Deze erg succesvolle, maar jammer genoeg erg korte titel wist indruk te maken op menig gamer, waardoor een meer volledige versie voor console én pc niet kon uitblijven.

Bright Memory: Infinite is alleszins een erg opvallende titel: de game mengt FPS-elementen met hack-and-slash gameplay en dit alles in een futuristische setting. Geïntrigeerd? Lees dan zeker eens de beschrijving van de game na en bekijk de trailer. Momenteel heeft de game nog geen releasedatum, maar een PS4-versie staat op de planning.

Bright Memory: Infinite is an all-new lightning-fast fusion of the FPS and action genres, created by FYQD-Studio. Combine a wide variety of skills and abilities to unleash dazzling combo attacks.

Bright Memory: Infinite is set in a sprawling, futuristic metropolis in the year 2036. A strange phenomenon for which scientists can find no explanation has occurred in the skies around the world. The Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO) has sent agents out to various regions to investigate this phenomenon. It is soon discovered that these strange occurrences are connected to an archaic mystery – an as-of-yet unknown history of two worlds, about to come to light…