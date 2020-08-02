Deze week was een belangrijke week voor Team Ninja en hun actie-RPG NioH 2. Enkele dagen geleden kwam namelijk de eerste uitbreiding voor de game uit, genaamd The Tengu’s Disciple. Dit gebeurde samen met de komst van een flinke update, waarvan je hier de details kunt terugvinden.
Al snel na het uitbrengen van die update, heeft Team Ninja alweer een nieuwe patch voor NioH 2 uitgerold. Patch 1.12 is een stuk kleiner en is enkel bedoeld om een aantal vervelende bugs op te lossen. Welke problemen er precies verholpen zijn lees je in de onderstaande changelog.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue in the main mission “Eternal Rivals” where if the “Hot Spring Chamber Key” was acquired once and the mission is exited, it could not be acquired again even on subsequent playthroughs of the mission.
- Fixed an issue during the multiplayer boss fight of “Eternal Rivals,” where Yoshitsune would sometimes repeat a single behavior indefinitely.
- Fixed an issue where a higher level Soul Core could be created from lesser Soul Cores during Soul Fusion.
- Fixed an issue regarding the Kodama Blessings in “The Tengu’s Disciple,” where there was one too many “Samurai Blessing” kodama, and one too few “Hunter Blessing” kodama.
- Fixed an issue where the Demon Parade Picture Scroll’s “Discovered By” information would sometimes display incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue in which tabs would incorrectly change when selecting base items and materials during Soul Fusion.
- Fixed an issue in which unacquired samurai skills “Flux,” “Flux II,” and “Flash Attack” could be activated using a Splitstaff before the skills were acquired.
- Fixed an issue that could cause an application error after the intro cutscene of “The Tengu’s Disciple.”
- Fixed an issue that could cause an application error if a particular procedure was used in the Hanging Scrolls section of “Remodel Hut.”
Is dit een beetje een leuk spelletje?
@EffeZeikuh: Dit is zeker een heel goede game alleen het is wel Hard core alla dark souls . Als je van darks souls houd ga je zeker deze ook wel tof vinden .
@EffeZeikuh:
Wat vlottere souls achtige game met t loot systeem van diablo, zoek op youtube zou ik zeggen.
