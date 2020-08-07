

Het is bijna weekend en dat betekent dat we weer een overzicht delen van al het nieuws dat deze week in de PlayStation Store is verschenen. Ditmaal zijn er geen nieuwe demo’s beschikbaar gesteld. Gelukkig verschenen er wel diverse nieuwe games, evenals de nodige DLC. Het gehele overzicht zie je hieronder.

Games

Downloadbare content

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 (PS4)

Soul Calibur VI (PS4)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PS4)

Skyforge (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Divine Defender Pack – Gratis (Exclusief voor PlayStation Plus leden)

PES 2019 (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Member Bonus August – Gratis (Exclusief voor PlayStation Plus leden

Zombie Army 4 (PS4)

Overwatch (PS4)

West of Dead (PS4)

Fairy Tail (PS4)

Rockband 4 (PS4)

Resident Evil: Resistance (PS4)

Resident Evil 3 (PS4)

For Honor (PS4)

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)

Tropico 6 (PS4)

Darkness Rollercoaster (PS VR)

Dauntless (PS4)

Kop op bundel – Gratis (Exclusief voor PlayStation Plus leden)

Let It Die (PS4)