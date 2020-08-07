Het is bijna weekend en dat betekent dat we weer een overzicht delen van al het nieuws dat deze week in de PlayStation Store is verschenen. Ditmaal zijn er geen nieuwe demo’s beschikbaar gesteld. Gelukkig verschenen er wel diverse nieuwe games, evenals de nodige DLC. Het gehele overzicht zie je hieronder.
Games
- DOOM Slayers Collection – €29,99 (PS4)
- Skully – €29,99 (PS4)
- Arkane Anniversary Collection – €99,99 (PS4)
- pixelBOT EXTREME! – €9,99 (PS4)
- Relicta – €19,99 (PS4)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – €19,99 (PS4)
- The Mean Greens – Plastic Warfare – €19,99 (PS4)
- Steam Tactics – €9,99 (PS4)
- Steam Tactics – €9,99 (PS Vita)
- RogueCube – €4,99 (PS4)
- Miden Tower – €14,99 (PS4)
- West of Dead Path of the Crow Edition – €20,99 (PS4)
- Clan N – €14,99 (PS4)
- Arcade Archives CIRCUS CHARLIE – €6,99 (PS4)
- Railway Empire – Complete Collection – €39,99 (PS4)
- Memory Lane – €3,99 (PS4)
- Fast and Furious: Crossroads – €69,99 (PS4)
- Double Dragon and Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle – €35,99 (PS4)
- Darkness Rollercoaster – Anniversary Edition – €11,25 (PS VR)
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate – €39,99 (PS4)
Downloadbare content
Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 (PS4)
- Beauty Ticket – €10,99
- Operator Sthesia – Gratis
Soul Calibur VI (PS4)
- DLC11: Setsuka – €5,99
- DLC12: Character Creation Set E – €3,99
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PS4)
- Verzamelaarspakket – €9,99
- Outfitpakket fastfood – €4,99
Skyforge (PS4)
- PlayStation Plus Divine Defender Pack – Gratis (Exclusief voor PlayStation Plus leden)
PES 2019 (PS4)
- PlayStation Plus Member Bonus August – Gratis (Exclusief voor PlayStation Plus leden
Zombie Army 4 (PS4)
- Lone Wolf Jun Outfit – €2,99
- Flags Charm Pack – €2,99
- Crossbow Rifle Bundle – €3,99
- Carbon Weapon Skins – €2,99
Overwatch (PS4)
West of Dead (PS4)
- Path of the Crow DLC – €2,99
Fairy Tail (PS4)
- Season Pass – €59,99
- Special Swimsuit Costume Set for 16 Playable Characters – €39,99
- Anime Final Season Costume Set for 16 Playable Characters – €39,99
- Dress-Up Costume Set for 16 Playable Characters – €39,99
- Kostuums diversen – €3,49 per stuk
Rockband 4 (PS4)
- Speed Of Sound – Coldplay – €1,99
- Shiver – Coldplay – €1,99
- Coldplay Parachutes to Everyday Life Pack – €6,99
Resident Evil: Resistance (PS4)
- Overlevenden-kostuum Leon en Claire (dubbelpack) – €4,99
- Kostuum vrouwelijke overlevende: Claire Redfield – €2,99
- Kostuum mannelijke overlevende: Leon S. Kennedy – €2,99
Resident Evil 3 (PS4)
For Honor (PS4)
- Held: Oorlogszuchtige – €7,99
Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)
- Summer Heat-skinpakket – Gratis
Tropico 6 (PS4)
- Lobbyistico – €9,99
Darkness Rollercoaster (PS VR)
- Anniversary Edition – €1,99
Dauntless (PS4)
- Kop op bundel – Gratis (Exclusief voor PlayStation Plus leden)
Let It Die (PS4)
- Uncapping Pack: Bronze – €32,99
- Uncapping Pack: Silver – €59,99
- Uncapping Pack: Gold – €99,99
Er is ook weer een nieuw gratis warzone pack voor alle ps plus members in de ps store. Just saying.