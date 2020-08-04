

Op 11 augustus brengt Ubisoft de game Hyper Scape uit, wat een free-to-play Battle Royale game is. Deze titel zal verschijnen op de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc en vanzelfsprekend zijn er Trophies/Achievements te behalen. Opvallend genoeg kent de game echter geen platinum Trophy.

De meest waardevolle Trophy die je kunt behalen is ‘Legend’ met de waarde goud, waarvoor je tien overwinningen moet claimen. Verder zien we wat zilveren en vooral een reeks bronzen Trophies in de lijst terug.

Nu komt het vaker voor dat een game geen platinum Trophy heeft, maar dat geldt over het algemeen voor de wat kleinere titels. Hyper Scape lijkt een vrij grote game te zijn, dus dat is opvallend. Aan de andere kant, de lijst 100% halen lijkt niet heel ingewikkeld te zijn als we het onderstaande overzicht even doornemen.

Goud

Legend

-Show them how it’s done. Claim 10 victories.

Zilver

Long Live the Crown

-Eliminate 2 Crownbearers in the same match.

The Pacifist

-In Solo mode, win without eliminating any other contenders.

Brons

Ninety-eight to Go…

-Eliminate the first of many, many contenders.

Lucky Seven

-Find and Open a total of 7 crates in any match

What a Hack!

-Eliminate a contender with a Hack.

Show Off

-Use a Holo-tag while holding the Crown.

Slapfight!

-Eliminate an enemy with a melee weapon.

The First of Many

-Overcome the competition and win your first match!

Leave No One Behind!

-Restore allies 4 times in a match.

From Beyond

-Eliminate a contender after being Restored at least once.

Bow Before Your Liege

-Claim victory by holding onto the Crown.

Full Fusion!

-In Solo mode, have two fully fusioned Weapons and Hacks equipped simultaneously.

Are You Not Entertained?

-Get a total combination of 5 Final Blows or Assists in a single match.