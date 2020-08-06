

Overwatch is al sinds 2016 één van de meest populaire multiplayer-games die er op dit moment te spelen zijn en dat komt onder andere door de updates en ondersteuningen van ontwikkelaar Blizzard.

Die trend zetten ze lekker door, want via de Overwatch website heeft men de details van patch 2.95 beschreven, die ook meteen de start van de Summer Games 2020 inluidt. Blizzard vertelt in het bericht dat ze het populaire Lúcioball een “remix” hebben gegeven, die meer ballen in het spellen introduceert.

Daarbij heeft de studio ook nog eens flink wat bugs opgelost en verbeteringen doorgevoerd, voor de details verwijzen we je graag naar onderstaande patch notes. Ten slotte heeft men ook nog eens een trailer gedeeld, die je ook hieronder kunt bekijken.