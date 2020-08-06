id Software heeft DOOM Eternal weer voorzien van een nieuwe update. Deze brengt het spel naar versie 2.1 en lost een aantal bugs op en voegt wat nieuwe features toe.

Veel gamers klaagden over de network latency in BATTLEMODE en dat wordt verbeterd met de nieuwe patch. Het was soms ook mogelijk dat de game crashte in de eerder genoemde modus en ook dit is nu verleden tijd.

De volledige lijst met wat update 2.1 met zich meebrengt is als volgt: