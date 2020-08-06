id Software heeft DOOM Eternal weer voorzien van een nieuwe update. Deze brengt het spel naar versie 2.1 en lost een aantal bugs op en voegt wat nieuwe features toe.
Veel gamers klaagden over de network latency in BATTLEMODE en dat wordt verbeterd met de nieuwe patch. Het was soms ook mogelijk dat de game crashte in de eerder genoemde modus en ook dit is nu verleden tijd.
De volledige lijst met wat update 2.1 met zich meebrengt is als volgt:
New Game Improvements for ALL platforms
- Weapon Quick Switch has been enabled again in both Campaign and BATTLEMODE (Thanks again for all of your passionate community feedback!)
- Made further improvements to networking latency in BATTLEMODE
- Added the ability for the Mancubus to shoot after starting a double jump in BATTLEMODE
- Maykr Drones have been added back in to some loadouts in BATTLEMODE bonus loot drops have been removed from headshots against the Maykr Drone in BATTLEMODE
Campaign
- Fixed an issue with the Gladiator failing to drop health while staggered
- Fixed an issue with the Khan Maykr failing to drop health when Blood Punched
- Fixed a rare issue where AI became invulnerable after a failed Glory Kill
- Fixed issues with the Cacodemon not responding appropriately to Meathook or Blood Punch attacks while choking on a grenade
- Fixed an issue with Zombies ragdolling incorrectly when killed
- Fixed Baron of Hell leg animations displaying incorrectly in certain circumstances
- Fixed a graphics issue with the gibs that display when Glory Killing the Archvile from the front
- Fixed an issue in Extra Life Mode that caused extra lives to be removed during the Revenant gameplay sequence in Cultist Base
- Fixed an issue causing notifications for rewards to display repeatedly
- Fixed an issue where challenges would display on screen for an extended period if another challenge was completed while being displayed
BATTLEMODE
- Fixed a crash in BATTLEMODE when backing out of a private match
- Fixed a crash in BATTLEMODE on the Round Upgrade menu
- Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE where selecting a demon simultaneously would display podiums incorrectly
- Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE where the Marauder’s wolf didn’t always deal damage and explode when attacking The Slayer
- Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE with the Damage Report displaying incorrect damage numbers
- Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE that would cause health/ammo loot visuals to persist when Loot Block was used while the slayer was chainsawing AI
- Fixed several descriptions for BATTLEMODE Round Upgrades to more accurately reflect current functionality
- Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE where level progress would sometimes display incorrectly to other players in the lobby
Known Issues
- Demon Players may fall through the floor at round start in BATTLEMODE in rare circumstances (Players are teleported back into the map after the countdown timer ends or if a new round begins)
- Demon Players may observe a dark screen in BATTLEMODE persisting during the countdown timer on the Torment map
- The Demon Player HUD only displays the first two digits of the cooldown timer for instant resurrect and team heal
- Unlock notifications for event and series unlock content only display when entering the Rewards menu or when restarting the title
Ik zit nog steeds te wachten op de traditionele mp….
@MacBlade: Dat kun je vergeten. Id Software zij zelf al dat daar Quake Champions voor is, mits je nog spelers kunt vinden 🙂