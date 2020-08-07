Na een korte stilte waarin er geen nieuws voor NioH 2 verscheen, geeft ontwikkelaar Ninja Theory in tijdspanne van één week drie nieuwe updates uit voor de game.
Vanzelfsprekend hebben sommige vernieuwingen, aanpassingen en bug fixes te maken met de recentelijk verschenen Tengu’s Disciple DLC. Echter is dat niet bij alles het geval, zoals we in de meest recente update waarnemen. Wat patch 1.13, welke ondertussen al te downloaden is, allemaal met zich meebrengt hebben we hieronder voor je opgesomd.
Nioh 2 Patch 1.13 inhoud
- Increased the drop rate of sacred weapons in the “Emaki Mission” of “Sura no Yumeji” and “Hyakki Yayuki Emaki/Shura”
- Adjusted the enemy’s physical strength and increased the enemy’s attack power when playing Tokuyo accompanied by 3 players* -When played by 2 people, there is no change from Ver 1.12.
- Adjusted the physical strength of the following bosses in “Shura no Yumeji”: Sickle Weasel, Princess Nagabe.
- Adjusted the damage when hitting a weak point in “Shura no Yumeji”
- Decreased the number of enemies appearing at the same time, enemy species, and timing in some “Emaki missions”
- Changed to be able to get “Hyakuya no Kaori” with a certain probability if you can not get a picture scroll when you participate as a guest in the “Emaki Mission”
- Adjusted the damage increase amount in the 1-2 stage of special effect “multi-talented and versatile”, and adjusted the damage increase amount in the 4-9 stage upward
- The following adjustments have been made for the “prepared stick”
- Adjusted the homing of the martial arts “Olymaki”
- Adjusted the knockback so that it is easier to hit consecutively when using the martial arts “Sweeping Judge”
- Adjusted the damage of the martial arts “Sweeping Judge”
- When using the martial arts “Touhou Soumei”, extend the timing for deriving derivative works
- Adjusted knockback so that the martial arts “Ssanryu Ranbu” can easily hit the enemy
- Adjusted knockback so that the martial arts “Bounce Fishing Bottle” can easily hit the enemy
- Adjusted the homing and attack occurrence of the martial arts “Bounce Fishing Bottle”
- Adjusted so that the martial arts “Kozukiki” can easily hit the enemy
- Adjusted the damage and attack occurrence of the martial arts “Side Attack”
- Adjusted the power of the martial arts “Shibagiri” upward, adjusted the energy damage downward
- Adjusted the forward distance of the martial arts “Shibaragi 2” and the damage when just input was successful
- Adjusted the martial arts “Ryukai” to make it easier to hit the enemy, and adjusted the damage upward
- Adjusted to quickly generate an attack when you receive an enemy attack with the martial arts “Kotei”
- Adjusted the forward distance so that it is easier to catch the enemy’s attack with the martial arts “small hand stop”
- Adjusted the martial arts “Kokukuki” damage and energy damage upward. Reduces rigidity after attack
- Adjusted the damage of martial arts “Kasashita”
- Adjusted the energy damage of normal attacks upward
- Increased the damage of strong attacks in the middle row
- Adjusted the damage and advance amount of the fast attack in the lower row upward
- Fixed a bug that the player may reposition unnaturally at the end of the action of the training crawling martial arts “Ryubanki”
- Fixed a bug that the martial arts did not appear when performing a specific action when using the training crawling martial arts “Ssanryu Ranbu”
- Fixed a bug that the way to reduce energy was different from the expected when using the training skill “Ssanryu Ranbu”
- Fixed a bug that you can cancel before the attack power increase effect is added when using the training skill “Ssanryu Ranbu 2”
- Fixed a bug that the shock wave of the Yokai weapon’s demon activation state may not occur when using a strong attack after avoiding with a charging shank
- Fixed a bug that the number of hits did not increase when using the training cue martial arts “Tourou Feng Shuange” “Kotei” with the mystery “Circle continuous method” set
- Fixed a bug that some attacks may not hit when using the training crawling martial arts “Ryoranki” with the mystery “dragon snake crawling method” set when equipped with a training crawler
- Fixed a bug that the hit timing of some attacks of the training martial arts “Ryoranki” was different from the appearance
- Fixed a bug that the secret mystery is wrong with the fast attack of the middle and upper tiers
- Fixed a bug where Zanshin could not be activated when the martial arts “Houmei Sword” was activated by pressing and holding the button.
- Fixed a bug that the martial arts customization skill of “Zanshin When” was lost when loading save data.
- Fixed a bug that parrying martial arts would be established against the martial arts of the “Career” used by the enemy
- Fixed a bug that “Blue Dragon” does not move up and down even if the player moves in a place where there is a difference in height while the guardian spirit “Blue Dragon” is active
- Fixed a bug in which “Blue Dragon” may follow different players when calling the guardian spirit of “Blue Dragon” in multiplayer.
- Fixed a bug that damage caused to the enemy is reduced if you perform another action such as moving after activating the following Yokai technique: Warrior, Night Sword God, Deadalaboch, Tree Spirit
- Corrected the position of the Ushiwaka Senki’s main mission “Arashi Calm Whistle” so that you can get items placed in places that you can not get
- Fixed a bug in the Ushiwaka Senki main mission “Arashi Calm Whistle” that caused the boss to be unable to progress when he died in the sea
- Fixed a bug where Sukebit did not attack the boss in the Ushiwaka Senki main mission “Arashi calm whistle”
- Fixed a bug in the Ushiwaka Senki main mission “Arashi calm whistle” that the boss might remain down in certain steps
- Fixed a bug that an application error might occur when defeating the boss in the main mission “Hitoyokatsu no Hate” of Ushiwaka Senki
- Fixed a bug in the Ushiwaka Senki Submission “Beyond the White Blade” that could cause the boss to be unable to proceed while riding on the lantern
- Fixed an issue where the attack on “Date Asamune” would not be hit if you started accompanying “Date Asamune” in the Ushiwaka Senki’s submission “Reishiishi no Hoshizoku”
- Fixed a bug that the item of Sacred Rarity might be dropped due to the destruction of some enemies with “Shards of Difficulty”
- Fixed a bug that when the initial weapon after “NEW GAME” is selected, the “heart” is actually raised even though “Spell+1” is displayed when “Career” is selected.*The parameters do not change even if Ver1.13 is applied. If you use the Rokudou Rinsho, the original parameter increase will be reflected.
- Fixed a bug that “Built-in” can be obtained in Garakuta City when the additional content “Ushiwaka Senki” is not applied.* If you save data without applying the additional content “Ushiwaka Senki”, all the prepared sticks acquired in Garakuta City will be lost.
- Fixed a bug that the special effect of equipment sold in “Kiraku no Garakuta City” of “Shura no Yumeji” changes when going in and out of “Kiraku no Garakuta City”
- Fixed a bug that illegal characters were added to the end of “Picture scroll discoverer” in “Hyakki Yayuki picture scroll”
- Fixed a bug that the “Grace” special effect is not added to the following spear weapons: Bi 々 Luo Mu no Eight Searching Spears, Swan Spear
- Fixed a bug that illegal effects are displayed in “Effect icon list”
- Fixed a bug that the special effect of “Grace” cannot be filtered
- Other minor bugs fixed
Goty. Alleen wacht denk ik wel tot alle dlc er is, wil in 1 keer door kunnen spelen. Is er al enig idee hoe lang de volgende dlc’s op zich laten wachten?
Ninja theory! Team ninja bedoel je?! Lekker gewerkt pik!