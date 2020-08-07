

Na een korte stilte waarin er geen nieuws voor NioH 2 verscheen, geeft ontwikkelaar Ninja Theory in tijdspanne van één week drie nieuwe updates uit voor de game.

Vanzelfsprekend hebben sommige vernieuwingen, aanpassingen en bug fixes te maken met de recentelijk verschenen Tengu’s Disciple DLC. Echter is dat niet bij alles het geval, zoals we in de meest recente update waarnemen. Wat patch 1.13, welke ondertussen al te downloaden is, allemaal met zich meebrengt hebben we hieronder voor je opgesomd.

Nioh 2 Patch 1.13 inhoud