New features:

Maps

Equipment

Cosmetics

Skill Cards

・Added the Converter Mod – Creatures skill card. While in hand, using Creature Cards will lower the cost of this mod. Using this mod will add an Ivy card to your hand.

・Added the Converter Mod – Traps skill card. While in hand, using Trap Cards will lower the cost of this mod. Using this mod will add a Teleportation Trap card to your hand.