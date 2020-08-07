Het is altijd leuk als er nieuwe content aan een game wordt toegevoegd en dat is precies wat de nieuwste patch voor Hunt: Showdown doet. Na het installeren kan je nieuwe Legendary items bemachtigen.

De patch is niet alleen om de game van meer content te voorzien, maar tweakt ook de gameplay en pakt flink wat bugs aan. Als je wil weten wat er precies allemaal wordt aangepakt met versie 1.11 van Hunt: Showdon, dan kun je de onderstaande lijst doorspitten, die aan de flinke kant is.

New Legendary Content

“LeMonnier’s Kit”

First Aid Kit

Description: “Dr. LeMonnier was fatefully suspicious of Huff’s actions in the asylum, and though this First Aid Kit can stem heavy bleeding, it could not stop the pinprick injection that transformed him into another experiment.”

“Steel Eye”

Spyglass

Description: “The determined pursuit of one’s goals requires a clarity of ambition. Those with a headstrong mentality – said to be steely-eyed – see their targets clearly with this looking glass.”

“Rising Sun”

Flare Pistol

Description: “This inlaid Flare Pistol glints brilliantly in the magnesium rays of its discharge. A small detail, appreciated by connoisseurs of the night.”

“Steel Sprung”

Hand Crossbow

Description: “More than just a showpiece of its smith’s skill, this complex Hand Crossbow is wrought from fine materials with expert machining, proving deadly and powerful.”

Exclusive Legendary Rewards:

“The Auger”

Lebel 1886 Talon

Description: “Scrawled in blood on this Lebel 1886 Talon are the ritual markings that make it possible to divine the future. Amongst the Hunters, some with this ability are called Augers.”

Audio

When a Hunter stops burning, an “extinguish” sound effect is now played.

Reduced the amount of reverb and ambience played inside of underground and prison areas.

Reduced the effectiveness of the Lightfoot trait on water-land sfx.

Gunplay

General

Updated the Damage of Duster Heavy Attacks from 67 to 72, allowing it to kill Hellhounds with 1 attack to the head, bringing its performance very close to that of the Knife.

Updated the Damage of Knuckle Knife Light Attacks from 45 to 58, now killing Grunts, Hives and Hellhounds with 2 Light attacks.

Changed Damage resistance of Hellhound heads to allow Machete and Heavy Knife Light Attacks to perform 1 hit kills.

Frag Bomb

Reduced minimum damage at the edge of the explosion radius.

Reduced effectiveness of the explosion reaching targets behind cover.

Hunter

Traits

Adrenaline

Now unlocks at Rank 1.

Now activates when health is below (not equal) 50 hp.

Previous threshold was 25 hp.

Gator Legs

“Walk and sprint faster in deep water. Also make less noise while crouched in water.”

Decreases movement speed penalty in deep water.

Stamina consumption is still lower as a result now.

Water effect sounds caused by moving while crouched have reduced volume now.

Conduit

“Get a health and stamina boost when picking up a Clue, Rift, or Bounty token”

Heals 50 hp, same as before.

Instantly refills melee and sprint stamina.

Takes effect when any bounty token is transferred to the player (even via Serpent).

Ghoul

Decreased cost from 4 to 2 upgrade points.

Resilience

Decreased cost from 4 to 2 upgrade points.

Dauntless

Increased interaction range by 50%.

Beastface

Decreased cost from 5 to 3 upgrade points.

Decoy Supply

“Restock all types of Decoys from ammo crates.”

Restocks one Decoy Fuse per crate now.

Restocks more Decoys and Blankfire Decoys now.

Trials Mode (PvE)

Stillwater Bayou

Balancing Adjustments:

Catfish Grove – “Fall Where They May”:

Hives now spawn in a predefined Order.

Stillwater Bend – “A Futile Undertaking”:

Immolators now spawn in a predefined order

Flammable Barrels instead of Explosive Barrels

Medium: “Kill and Banish 11 Immolators” -> “Kill and Banish 10 Immolators” “+ Avoid bleeding damage” -> “Kill 10 Hellhounds with fire”

Hard: “Avoid any Damage” -> “Avoid Fire Damage”

Developer Note: The unpredictable spawns of the Immolators and Hellhounds in combination with having to avoid any kind of damage was too punishing, so we decided to adjust the challenge-requirements for the difficulty to be more in line with the other wave challenges.

Scupper Lake – “Fisherman’s Tale”

Hellhounds have been replaced with Grunts

Medium: “Kill 10 Hellhounds with fire” -> “Kill 15 Grunts with fire”

The Chapel of Madonna Noire – “Fire in the Bones”

Immolators now spawn in a predefined order

Medium: “Kill and Banish 8 Immolators” -> “Kill and Banish 10 Immolators” “Kill 15 Hellhounds with fire” -> “Kill 10 Hellhounds with fire”



Wave Trials

“Not All For Show” – Alain & Son’s Fish – Mind your steps as you try to figure out the best route to complete the Parkour in time. Oh, and the Hives, but your dual Bornheims should be plenty to take care of them.

Lawson Delta

Parkour Trials

“Be Jubilant, My Feet” – Wolfshead Arsenal – A truly explosive Race through the Arsenal that will require you to make good use of all your tools and the Mosin Obrez Mace.

– A truly explosive Race through the Arsenal that will require you to make good use of all your tools and the Mosin Obrez Mace. “Resist Much, Obey Little” – Fort Carmick – Armoreds have invaded the Fort and you will have to find the best way to get through them in time with your trusty Caldwell Rival and a lot of explosions.

Sniper Trials

“From Dust To Dust” – Sweetbell Flour – Nothing like a good crusty rustic bread, but be careful not to burn it. Use the Vetterli Deadeye to its full extend to prevent the Immolators from burning anything other than themselves.

Wave Trials

“Gratitude and Treachery” – Blanc Brinery – Choose your path wisely while dual wielding your Chainpistols to fight off the Armoreds and Grunts that riddle this location.

– Choose your path wisely while dual wielding your Chainpistols to fight off the Armoreds and Grunts that riddle this location. “The Mother of Taking Chances” – Golden Acres – Make sure to retrieve your bolts as you take out the Grunts, but don’t let the Hellhounds bite you!

– Make sure to retrieve your bolts as you take out the Grunts, but don’t let the Hellhounds bite you! “Virtue Meets Brute Force” – Maw Battery – Make sure to use your four Dolches to their maximum extent as ammunition is limited and the targets are plenty.

– Make sure to use your four Dolches to their maximum extent as ammunition is limited and the targets are plenty. “Exult Over Downfall” – Iron Works – While blasting Armoreds with your Explosive Crossbow is fine, be sure to use precision when taking out the grunts.

– While blasting Armoreds with your Explosive Crossbow is fine, be sure to use precision when taking out the grunts. “Reap the Whirlwind” – Brickworks – Nothing quite like blowing up Meatheads with your Bomb Lance! But beware the Hives or things can get out of hands really quick!

Exclusive Rewards:

Unlock Legendary Lebel 1886 Talon “The Auger” when reaching 70 Trial Stars

World

Windows can now be opened or closed (like doors) while cooking a throwable item.

Performance

Implemented a mitigation against the frame-rate stutters caused by expensive or unstable CPU cost of Windows event processing. This change may improve frame-rate stability for some some users with many background applications, or some other cases.

Reduce amount of achievement-related Steam API calls that can be expensive and may stall the game in some cases.

Store

Reduced the cost of the Knuckle Knife to 15 Hunt Dollars.

Reduce the cost of the Heavy Knife to 25 Hunt Dollars.

Changed unlock Rank for Trait Adrenaline to Rank 1.

Changed Upgrade point costs: Reduce the cost of the Resilience from 4 to 2 Reduce the cost of the Ghoul trait from 4 to 2 Upgrade Points. Reduce the cost of the Beastface trait from 5 to 3 Upgrade Points. Reduce the cost of the Gator Leg trait to 2 Upgrade Points.



New Legendary Weapons

Added First Aid Kit “LeMonnier’s Kit” for 200 Blood Bonds

Added Spyglass “Steel Eye” for 200 Blood Bonds

Added Flare Pistol “Rising Sun” for 200 Blood Bonds

Added Hand Crossbow “Steel Sprung” for 400 Blood Bonds

Exclusive Legendary Rewards:

Added Lebel 1886 Talon “The Auger” at 70 stars

General

Fixed an issue where Hunters equipped with dual wield weapons had the wrong pose in the menu and weapons were not attached to the model’s hands.

Fixed an issue where some Hunters could not be burned.

Fixed an issue where the Dauntless trait would works through walls.

Fixed a bug where the statistics for ‘Wellspring bounty’ did not display the correct number (includes Rifts).

Fixed a bug where if the user searched for a partner and canceled it instantly lead to an error message after some time.

Fixed a bug where the “Allow teams of three” checkbox did not get automatically checked when creating a steam invite group of 3 players.

Fixed an issue where no lightning strike was triggered when the wellspring was activated for the first time.

Fixed an issue where players could use the First Aid Kit while being poisoned and on fire.

Fixed an issue where the ‘being poisoned’ screen effect would persist after being revived in Bounty Hunt or respawning in tutorials and trials.

Fixed an issue that prevented dead players from being burned again after burning was stopped once.

Fixed some issues where dead players might not receive fire damage when they died in uneven terrain.

Fixed multiple animation issues.

Fixed an issue where the Matchmaking System could not find players for a team even though they were the same prestige level.

Fixed a bug that caused the Lebel Marksman and Springfield Marksman variants to have no movement slowdown when aiming down sight.

Fixed a bug where players could shoot 2 bullets at the same time.

Fixed a bug where not everything of an extracted player got removed after completing the extraction.

Fixed some localisation issues.

Fixed various crashes.

Audio

Fixed an issue where the outdoor ambience was audible inside a building in Lawson Delta, Lawson Station.

Fixed an issue where the beacon audio stops playing in the exploration mode after returning from a trial.

Fixed an issue where trial audio stingers overlapped each others.

Fixed an issue where trial audio stingers were triggered at the wrong time.

Dolch dual wielding reload audio is now in sync with its visuals.

Fixed an issue where player could start empty handed when loading into a Trial challenge that does not have weapons.

AI

Fixed most instances where concertina Armoureds could damage players through walls.

Fixed an issue where the Butcher could take no damage from Sticky Bombs.

Fixed an issue where the Assassin could take no damage from Sticky Bomb explosions.

Fixed an issue where a meatheads attack could deal irresponsibly high damage.

Fixed an issue where AI attacks would instantly detonate ignited red barrels which caused problems in some trials.

Fixed an issue where the player who ignited an Immolator was not awarded the kill after the Immolator burnt out and died.

Fixed an issue where AI could spawn in the same spot multiple times during a session.

Fixed an issue where AI wouldn’t spawn during Trials.

Fixed an issue where AI density could vary during trials.

Trials

Fixed an issue where some traits would not be applied when playing a Trial.

Fixed an issue where the generator audio would persist on Trial restart.

UI

Updated the Values for the Light Melee attack with the Ammo box from 13 to 31. The damage hasn’t changed, the numbers in the store has been wrong.

Updated the Values for the Heavy Melee attack with the Ammo box from 27 to 67. The damage hasn’t changed, the numbers in the store has been wrong.

Fixed issues where the Leaderboards were missing entries or displaying wrong statistics.

Fixed an issue where sorting in the Leaderboard did not work as intended.

Fixed multiple issues with overlapping texts and buttons.

Fixed an issue in Trial Mode where only the first reward got displayed in pop up when claiming more then one.

Fixed an issue where equipment bar did not always update after trial start/end/restart.

Fixed a HUD issue where Crosshair size doesn’t adjust when changing the fire mode on the Lemat mark II.

Fixed an issue where the Unequip button doesn’t unequip dual wield weapons at once.

Fixed an issue in Wave Trials Mode where the banner for banishing won’t show up if target AI doesn’t die through player.

Fixed an issue in Quickplay Mode where there was no lightning present for the player that activates the wellspring.

Fixed a HUD issue where the upper line of ammo counter from dual-wield weapons was also visible for single weapons.

Fixed an issue where the dual wield icon could be displayed on large weapon slots.

Fixed an HUD issue where, when one bullet was missing in one weapon of a pair, not both ammo counters were displayed.

Fixed an issue preventing the swap of certain weapons with a legendary or dirty versions of itself.

Fixed an issue where the controller could freeze in certain condition.

Fixed an issue where a wrong calculation of weapons in roster would happen when having dual-wield equipped.

Fixed an issue where the dual-wield icon would still be active when user has only one and a “locked” weapon.

Fixed a missing shortcut on the Summary screen when playing with a controller.

Fixed the Dual Wield weapon icons in the weapon wheel.

Fixed an issue where used consumables are shown in the hunters inventory after the mission.

Fixed a bug where trying to exchange a dual wielded weapon for a large weapon only displayed a pick up message.

Fixed an issue where an incorrect image was used when picking up ammo for the Crossbow Shotbolt and Explosive variants, as well as the Poison Hand Crossbow.

Fixed an issue where the new host in a team of three would not have an invite button after specific steps.