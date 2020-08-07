Ubisoft heeft een flinke update vrijgeven voor For Honor. Ondanks dat de update slechts 1.1 GB groot is, brengt het aardig wat nieuwe content, verbeteringen en meer met zich mee. Als je For Honor nog regelmatig speelt, maak je borst dan al maar nat voor de komende oorlog. Want de nieuwe Warmonger hero is erop uit om bloed te vergieten.

Spelers die het verhaal van For Honor gespeeld hebben, zullen ongetwijfeld de Warmonger herkennen. Deze nieuwe Hero lijkt namelijk erg op de antagonist Apollyon van het verhaal en leeft voor niets anders dan oorlog. Gewapend met een tweehandig zwaard en offensieve metalen klauwen zullen de Warmongers niet stoppen tot de tegenstander stof hapt. In de onderstaande trailer wordt de Warmonger en de andere content extra toegelicht.

Daarnaast worden er nu veel kleine aanpassingen aangebracht aan het vechtsysteem van For Honor. Waar voorheen defensief spelen en pareren de sleutel was, lijkt het erop dat de focus nu meer ligt op offensieve vaardigheden. Tot slot worden enkele personages ook nog aangepast. Je kunt hieronder de patch notes vinden voor de update.

NEW FIGHTER: WARMONGER

The Warmongers share ties with the Blackstone Legion, but have greater ambitions. Wielding the elegant flamberge, they are determined to punish those who refuse to join their cause. Not only can they isolate a target with a dark power named Corruption, they also have enhanced Light Attacks mixed up with strong Claw Attacks to put pressure on their opponent.

DIFFICULTY: EASY

ADAPTABLE FIGHTING STYLE

CORRUPTION SPECIALIST

Special Capabilities:

ENHANCED LIGHT ATTACKS

CHARGEABLE UNBLOCKABLE CLAW

CORRUPTION FEATS TO ISOLATE OPPONENTS

Known Issue: Campaign completion rewards are missing for the Warmonger

CORE COMBAT UPDATE

The Core Combat Update is a global series of improvements that affects all fighters, consisting of the following improvements:

New system makes fight moves look consistently faster over the network: Removed the visual variability of opponent’s fight moves speeds caused by timing of the inputs As a result, for all fight moves, the first 100ms of animation and user interface are consistently skipped over the network (whether delayed or buffered) As a result, feints are also more believable

Damage adjustments Generally, Light Attack damage is reduced Generally, counter-attack tools damage is reduced Generally, Heavy Finishers damage stays high to incentivise following through with your Chains

Recoveries normalized Light Attacks generally are now frame disadvantaged (to weaken “Light Spam”) Heavy Finishers generally are now frame advantaged (to incentivise following through with your Heavy Chain Finisher)

Stamina penalties removed Now there is no extra stamina cost on Miss, Block and Parry

Light Stamina Costs are now generally 12 (from 6)

Light Light Chains can now be Dodged out of (due to branching timing changes)

Dodge Attacks that were 500ms are now increased to 533ms This affects Peacekeeper, Shaman, Valkyrie, Tiandi, Conqueror, Gladiator, Raider, Nuxia

Opening Light attacks that were faster than 500ms are now 500ms This affect Peacekeeper’s Light and Zone, Lawbringer, Orochi, Shaolin

Zone Attacks are now more comfortable to perform

Developer Comments: There are a lot of additional damage, stamina, and minor timing changes made to make the above happen. Please see the For Honor Competitive Information Hub created and maintained by top players on the r/CompetitiveForHonor subreddit.

FIGHTERS

Shaman

Stab recovery is slightly longer (so that attempting a second Stab immediately after a Stab will lose cleanly to an opponent’s Light Attack)

Berserker

Increased Chained Heavy to 700ms (from 600ms)

Aramusha

Guard Break has been standardized with other heroes to allow 800ms attacks to land

Increased Neutral top heavy to 800ms (from 600ms)

Increased Neutral side heavies to 900ms (from 700ms)

Tiandi

Superior Block Dodge Lights no longer guarantee Palm on hit

Lawbringer

Shoves no longer have Uninterruptible Stance (on either Dodge or Chain versions)

Orochi

Increased 2nd Light in Chains to 500ms (from 400ms)

Increased Top Light finisher to 500ms (from 400ms)

Increased Top Heavy finisher to 900ms (from 800ms) and is now Unblockable

FEATS

Stun Trap

Increased damage to 20 (from 15)

Now causes a Medium Reaction (from Light)

No longer stuns, blinds or causes stamina damage

Bear Trap

No longer stuns, blinds or causes stamina damage

Nail Bomb

No longer stuns, blinds or causes stamina damage

Kiai

No longer stuns or blinds

No longer reduce the stamina regen cooldown

Increased cooldown to 90s (from 60s)

Hammar’s Favor

Decreased duration to 5s (from 10s)

Protected Revive

Removed Armor while reviving

Reduced spawning to 75 Health (from 100)

Decreased Shield duration to 15 seconds (from infinite)

Sinister Shield

Increased minimum Health to use to 26 (from 21)

Increased costs to use to 25 Health (from 20)

Decreased Shield to 30 (from 45)

Spirit Shroud

Decreased damage resistance to 15% (from 20%)

Hard to Kill

Condition is now “<50 Health” (from a large variety of Health thresholds)

Now gives 30% damage reduction (from 4 different values depending on Health thresholds)

Jotunn Salve

Decreased heals to 4 Health (from 10)

Second Wind

Decreased heals to 30 Health (from 50)

Heal on Block

Decreased heals to 4 Health (from 5)

Body Count

Decreased heals to 1 Health when killing a Soldier (from 2)

Decreased Stamina regeneration to 1 when killing a Soldier (from 2)

Stalwart Banner

Decreased heals to 3 Health per tick, for a total of 84 HP (from 5 per tick for a total of 135)

Tough as Nails

Decreased Max Health to 10% (from 15%)

Invigorate

Decreased heals to 8 Health (from 12)

Healing Ward

Decreased heals to 3 Health per second (from 5)

PERKS

Devourer

Decrease heals to 10 Health per execution (from 15)

Shields Up

Increased Shield to 25 (from 15)

Decrease duration to 15 seconds on Revive (from infinite on Spawn and Revive)

Vengeful Barrier

Increased Shield to 25 (from 15)

Decrease duration to 10 seconds when exiting Revenge (from infinite)

Known Issues:

Peacekeeper’s 2nd Light isn’t dodgeable when getting hit by the initial Light attack

Orochi’s Top Heavy Finisher Feint to Guard Break does not work if you are trying to roll away

Highlander’s Offensive form enhanced Light attacks have 25 stamina cost instead of 12

Highlander’s Light Light combo isn’t dodgeable on Block and on Hit when in Revenge or the opponent is Out Of Stamina

Developer Comments: We expect to address the Core Combat Update issues shortly after the release of 2.20.0

IMPROVEMENTS

ONLINE

[Adjustment] While launching the game, a different text will be displayed for each step of the connection process

[Adjustment] Increase the time allocated for the game connection process to help some rare cases when downloading game data took too long, reducing the occurrences of error 2-00002911

[Bug Fix] Fixed some situations where players were not able to receive rewards or buy scavenger crates for some heroes showing as unlocked

BREACH

[Adjustment] Increased Ram Health to 9750 (from 9000)

Developer Comments: Following the release of the Breach Improvements in Season 1 of Year 4, we saw that the Win/Loss ratios were now more even across the different maps. However, we see that the Defending teams still hold a significant advantage over the Attacking teams overall. Raising the Ram’s Health bar by an additional cauldron strike will help the Attackers clear through the final Gate or allow them to have a little more breathing room in number of respawns in the Commanders Phase.

USER INTERFACE

[Adjustment] Added player statistics on the Matchmaking Screen

CUSTOMIZATION

[Adjustment] Adjusted the player expression of the Male and Female Gladiator to make outfits look better

BUG FIXES

FIGHTERS

Peacekeaper

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Stab to be uninterruptible

Zhanhu

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Side Heavy Finishers to grant 100ms of Uninterruptible Stance immediately after the Hit

MAP

Citadel Gate

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue in Citadel Gate where Players could pass through the collision near the Giant Statue

USER INTERFACE

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Limited Time items and the items on Sale to not properly appear at the top in the Store

AUDIO

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the sound effect to continue playing if the executioner disconnects or leave the match while performing the execution

CUSTOMIZATION