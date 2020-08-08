

NetherRealms ondersteunt Mortal Kombat 11 al ruim een jaar lang met updates, nieuwe personages en zelfs een uitbreiding: Aftermath. De Amerikaanse studio heeft nu weer een nieuwe patch uitgerold met als versienummer 1.21.

De update moet ervoor zorgen dat er flink wat personages aanpassingen krijgen en er zo dus meer balans komt in de game. Ook zijn de Forever King Lobbies gefixt: je zou nu een game moeten kunnen joinen die eerder vol was, maar nu weer open plekjes heeft. Voor de volledige patch notes verwijzen we naar je de lijst hieronder.