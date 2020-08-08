Het kleine Limestone Games heeft een nieuwe beat ‘em up titel voor de PS4 aangekondigd. Aeon Must Die! verschijnt volgend jaar en kent zware invloeden van anime stijlen en ziet er erg kleurrijk en futuristisch uit. Wanneer de game precies in 2021 gaat verschijnen, is onbekend.

In Aeon Must Die! speel je zowel als de held als antagonist en vecht je over de controle van een enkel lichaam. Iedere keuze in de game zal naar één van de vijf eindes leiden en de vijand zal zich na ieder gevecht aanpassen aan jouw keuzes. Hieronder kan je de eerste trailer zien evenals een aantal key features.

Opmerkelijk is dat de toekomst van de game nu al onzeker is, want de ontwikkelaar beweert dat veel van hun werk gestolen is uit deze trailer en dat de werkomstandigheden ontzettend slecht waren. De medewerkers die aan Aeon Must Die! werkten zouden inmiddels allemaal de studio hebben verlaten. Uitgever Focus Entertainment heeft inmiddels ook een uitspraak hierover gedaan, die je hieronder kunt lezen.

Reactie uitgever:

Focus Home Interactive has always praised and supported all our partner studios and the developers who compose the creative teams. We pride ourselves on treating our own employees and third-party developers fairly and respectfully, and this will not change. Focus Home Interactive was informed of serious allegations raised by some of the developers at Limestone who have worked on the creation of the video game Aeon Must Die!These grievances are directed at Limestone, their direct employer. As the publisher of this video game, Focus is carefully looking into these allegations and will draw the necessary conclusions if they are proved to be well-founded, and then take all appropriate measures. No further comment will be shared until we have a clearer and complete view on this matter.