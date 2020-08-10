

Kazutaka Kodaka, de man die ons al eerder de Danganronpa-franchise schonk, keert binnen enkele maandjes terug naar de PS4 met een nieuwe game. Death Come True is een FMV-game, oftewel een interactieve film waarbij jij de keuzes van de personages bepaalt. Eerder werd al aangekondigd dat de game waarschijnlijk €15 zou kosten, maar nu weten we ook precies wanneer we die som kunnen neertellen: PS4 gamers kunnen namelijk aan de slag met Death Come True vanaf 15 oktober.

In onze regio zal de game echter enkel digitaal verkrijgbaar zijn, maar als je toevallig in Japan vertoeft, kan je op diezelfde dag de game wel op een fysieke Blu-ray disc aanschaffen. Je kan de – Japanse – aankondiging hieronder bekijken, alsook een korte samenvatting van wat je zoal van de game kan verwachten.

“A new wave interactive movie game” where your actions, and the ending of the story, are determined by your choices.

A completely new science fiction mystery, in full-length live-action movie format, from genius creator of the Danganronpa series, Kazutaka Kodaka.

Player controls are simple and straightforward: just swipe to look around and tap to make a selection. Even if you are a beginner, you can enjoy the game as if you were watching a movie.

The protagonist acts as you make choices in each scene, moving the story forward.

What ending awaits you after you’ve made your choices?

Cast

Kanata Hongo as Makoto Karaki

Chiaki Kuriyama as Akane Sachimura

Win Morisaki as Nozomu Kuji

Yuki Kaji as the Concierge

Chihiro Yamamoto as Nene Kurushima

Jiro Sato as Kenichi Mino

Theme Song

“Inner Circle” by Kami-sama, I have noticed (Warner Music Japan)

Story

In a hotel room, there is a man lying on the bed.

He wakes up to the piercing sound of the phone ringing.

Picking up the phone, he hears a message from the hotel concierge,

“If you have any trouble, please visit the front desk.”

He doesn’t even know why he is in the hotel.

In fact, he doesn’t remember anything at all.

As he begins to look around, he suddenly finds a woman tied up and unconscious.

The evening news on the TV shows the man himself, allegedly wanted as a serial killer.

Then comes the sound of knocking on the door.

Collect “Death Medals”

Each time the protagonist experiences a new “death,” you can collect “Death Medals” based on the way he died. Depending on the number of the medals you collect, special movies called “DeathTube” will become available. Try and collect them all!