Het is bijna weekend en gezien er deze week weer diverse games en downloadbare content is uitgekomen, hebben we dat nog even voor je op een rijtje gezet. De grootste release van deze week is toch wel EA Sports UFC 4, waar we binnenkort dieper op in zullen gaan in onze review. Verder is er ook een hoop nieuwe downloadbare content beschikbaar en zoals altijd kan je voor het overzicht hieronder terecht.
Games
- Through the Darkest of Times – €14,99 (PS4)
- Golf – €8,99 (PS4)
- Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition – €109,99 (PS4)
- Metamorphosis – €24,99 (PS4)
- Thief Simulator – €19,99 (PS4)
- Banner of the Maid – €16,99 (PS4)
- Escape From Tethys – €9,99 (PS4)
- Prehistoric Dude – €4,99 (PS4)
- WordHerd – €5,99 (PS4)
- Zero Strain – €9,99 (PS4)
- Tyd wag vir Niemand – €9,99 (PS4)
- Darkestville Castle – €14,99 (PS4)
- UFC 4 Standard Edition – €69,99 (PS4)
- Rusty Gun – €4,49 (PS4)
- Horror Adventure – €9,99 (PS4)
- Cave Digger – €14,99 (PS4)
Downloadbare content
Rock Band (PS4)
- Champion Of The World – Coldplay – €1,99
- Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay – €1,99
Warface (PS4)
- Kogelpakket Kostuum – Gratis
Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)
- Digital Deluxe-upgrade – €10,99
3on3 FreeStyle (PS4)
Crossout (PS4)
- “Adrenaline” (Deluxe Edition) pack – €64,99
- “Adrenaline” pack – €29,99
Hyper Scape (PS4)
- PlayStation Plus Lightspeed-pack – Gratis
- Seizoen 1 Starter Pack – €9,99
Hunt: Showdown (PS4)
- Double or Nothing – €7,99
theHunter: Call of the Wild (PS4)
- Silver Ridge Peaks Kaartenpack – €7,99
F1 2020 (PS4)
- Keep Fighting Foundation DLC – €4,99
War Thunder (PS4)
- British Starter Pack – €9,99
- Italian Starter Pack – €9,99
- Japanese Starter Pack – €9,99
World of Tanks (PS4)
- PlayStation Plus Bevoorradingsbundel – Gratis
Dying Light (PS4)
- Hellraid – €9,99
UFC 4 (PS4)
- Anthony Joshua – Gratis
- Backyard and Kumite Customization Packs – €11,99 (EA Access)
- Backyard Customization Pack – €5,99 (EA Access)
- Bruce Lee Bantamgewicht – €1,99 (EA Access)
- Bruce Lee Bundle – €4,99 (EA Access)
- Bruce Lee Lichtgewicht – €1,99 (EA Access)
- Bruce Lee Vedergewicht – €1,99 (EA Access)
- Bruce Lee Weltergewicht – €1,99 (EA Access)
- Fighter and Customization Bundle – €14,99 (EA Access)
- Fighter Bundle – €9,99 (EA Access)
- Tyson Fury – Gratis
Even over iets anders…
GAME ALERT!!
Wat er zojuist boven water is gekomen, schijnt PS5 geen 4K reolutie te hebben. Oftewel, een neppe 4k.
Bron: xgn.nl
https://www.xgn.nl/nieuws/ps5-krijgt-nep-4k-ontwikkelaar-worstelen-met-resolutie/amp
@Cassis: @Cassis: LET OP! dit gaat om iemand die op twitter gaat onder de naam AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem.
Het is allemaal hear say en hij heeft 0 feiten of bewijs. Deze Leaker staat niet bekend als een geloofwaardige bron. Als je kijkt naar de portfolio van Yai Gameworks waar hij voor werkt/onder uitgeeft zie je dat dit ook geen major players zijn op de markt.
mijn conclusie is dat deze persoon zich niet in de hogere regionen van de gamescene begeeft en dat hij hevig aan het speculeren is om zo cloud te genereren. En moet toegeven het werkt.