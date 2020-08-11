

Afgelopen week kondigde men aan dat Spider-Man volgend jaar als extra en exclusief personage naar de PlayStation 4 versie van Marvel’s Avengers zal komen. Diezelfde aankondiging heeft nogal wat stof doen opwaaien en het ziet ernaar uit dat Sony meer van dit soort deals gepland heeft.

Mocht je echter bezorgd zijn dat de spinnenjongen slechts een lege aanwezigheid is binnen Marvel’s Avengers en geen rol heeft in het verhaal, dan kunnen we je mogelijk geruststellen. In gesprek met WCCFTech hebben developers Shaun Escayg en Vince Napoli laten weten dat Spider-Man een waardevolle toevoeging zal zijn binnen de game.

De twee heren zeggen – zonder al te veel te willen verklappen – dat Spider-Man namelijk wel degelijk deel uitmaakt van het verhaal en dat hij ook in dit universum zal passen. Daarbij willen ze ook graag benadrukken dat dit Crystal Dynamic’s versie van Spider-Man is. Er is dus geen sprake van een personage wat al bij ons bekend is vanuit eerdere films of games.

“Without obviously giving any spoilers, the window where you will see our version of Spider-Man will fit into our story. Again, I have to obviously dance around it because I can’t speak to it. But just know that this is our Spider-Man, he will be in our story and will fit in that world, sort of in that gap what happened A-Day and between then and now, even the villains that support that will kind of speak to how he belongs in this world and how long he lives in this world.

Spider-Man is in addition to the arc and progression of the main story as well. There was no swapping or anything else in that line. We’ve got our plan, we’ve got our heroes that are coming out and the stories and the challenges and the gameplay escalation that we’ve planned out. That’s all continuing as planned. And then just on top of all that stuff, we’ve also got Spider-Man now and you know, he’s weaving into that, that is the key.

There is no swapping or changing anything to kind of accommodate that. He’s got to fit within the massive plan and all of that stuff we’ve already got. It’s like, Sony went ‘Hey, can you add this on top of it, as a sort of a cherry on top of that?’ But he doesn’t affect or change that in any way. That plan is still moving forward as originally planned and conceived with all the original expansion stuff in mind.”