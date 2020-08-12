

Afgelopen juli bracht Codemasters weer een nieuw deel in de geliefde F1 reeks op de markt, en zoals je kon lezen in onze review, waren we uiteindelijk erg tevreden over de racegame. Codemasters is ondertussen hard bezig geweest om de game nóg beter te maken en daarom hebben ze weer een nieuwe patch uitgerold.

De patch brengt de game naar versie 1.07 en moet ervoor zorgen dat onder andere de resolutie in de split-screen modus verbeterd wordt. Tevens zijn er een aantal crashes opgelost en krijgen spelers niet langer een straf als zij de safety car inhalen bij de ingang/uitgang van de pit lane.

De volledige patchnotes kun je hieronder teruglezen: