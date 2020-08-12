Afgelopen juli bracht Codemasters weer een nieuw deel in de geliefde F1 reeks op de markt, en zoals je kon lezen in onze review, waren we uiteindelijk erg tevreden over de racegame. Codemasters is ondertussen hard bezig geweest om de game nóg beter te maken en daarom hebben ze weer een nieuwe patch uitgerold.
De patch brengt de game naar versie 1.07 en moet ervoor zorgen dat onder andere de resolutie in de split-screen modus verbeterd wordt. Tevens zijn er een aantal crashes opgelost en krijgen spelers niet langer een straf als zij de safety car inhalen bij de ingang/uitgang van de pit lane.
De volledige patchnotes kun je hieronder teruglezen:
- Keep Fighting Foundation DLC pack is now available
- Addressed a crash when accessing mail resulting from changes within leagues
- Addressed a crash that could be seen when spectating a multiplayer race
- Increases splitscreen resolution
- In splitscreen player two will no longer change the race strategy for player ones when editing their own
- Player will no longer be offered an incorrect 0 stop strategy alternative during a race that requires a pit stop
- Jeff will now give the correct Championship Standings information during a race
- Brake boards are now present at turn 12 at Brazil
- F1 cars use the players chosen number in multiplayer
- Career modes will now progress correctly when Simulating races with Formation Lap turned on
- Fixed a performance issue when running Steam in offline mode
- In unranked others players will no longer be seen to be given points after failing to finish a race
- Purple fastest lap times are now easier to read on the race results
- Improvements to the item preview images so they’re higher resolution
- Glove textures have been improved under certain conditions on track where they were previously appearing lower resolution
- Players will no longer be penalised for overtaking the safety car in a pit lane entrance or exit
- Players can no longer overtake the safety car once it is ready to return to the pit lane
- F2 sprint race grid will always correctly reflect the result from the feature race
- Updated a number of F2 lap records
- F2 Races in Vietnam are now the correct number of laps
- If the player is eliminated in qualifying 1 parc ferme rules will now correctly apply
- It now shows correctly the time gaps after a formation lap
- Addressed an issue where all participants in a weekly event would not be awarded points
- Displays correctly the nationality flag on Mercedes race suits
hoe gaat het eigenlijk met Shumacher?
Beter brengen ze ook weer eens de weekly events terug in f1 2019.. Nu is een spel van net een jaar oud niet meer platinum te behalen omwille van 2 stomme trophies
Gisteren een Online race gehad maar man man wat is dit bagger, iemand die een pit uit komt voor een banden wissel krijgt een drive true omdat de Safety car op dat moment kwam en hij er voor reed. ook als er een vlag is gevallen blijft het in (de bepaalde plek) maar geel.
Dit spel word hopelijk snel beter gepatched en hopelijk het volgende deel op een nieuwe engine want deze is gewoon echt op.