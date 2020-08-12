

Final Fantasy XIV Online is een game die nooit stilstaat. Na een moeilijke start en een wederopleving als ‘A Realm Reborn’ is de game een van de meest gespeelde MMO belevingen van het moment.

Voor degene die de game nog nooit gespeeld hebben, was er al geruime tijd een trial versie beschikbaar en die is sinds kort uitgebreider dan ooit tevoren. Naast de basis game, heb je nu ook toegang tot de volledige Heavensward content en alle voordelen van dien. Zo gaat de levelcap van 50 naar 60, krijg je vliegende mounts en meer. Let wel op: de game vereist wel een maandelijkse betaling om te kunnen spelen. Deze is na twee weken spelen verplicht ondanks dat je de game en eerste uitbreiding ‘cadeau krijgt’.

Natuurlijk brengt de patch ook veel nieuwe content met zich mee, waar de veteranen zich tegoed mee kunnen doen. Een volledige opsomming van al het moois in de laatste update kun je hieronder teruglezen.