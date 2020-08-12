Final Fantasy XIV Online is een game die nooit stilstaat. Na een moeilijke start en een wederopleving als ‘A Realm Reborn’ is de game een van de meest gespeelde MMO belevingen van het moment.
Voor degene die de game nog nooit gespeeld hebben, was er al geruime tijd een trial versie beschikbaar en die is sinds kort uitgebreider dan ooit tevoren. Naast de basis game, heb je nu ook toegang tot de volledige Heavensward content en alle voordelen van dien. Zo gaat de levelcap van 50 naar 60, krijg je vliegende mounts en meer. Let wel op: de game vereist wel een maandelijkse betaling om te kunnen spelen. Deze is na twee weken spelen verplicht ondanks dat je de game en eerste uitbreiding ‘cadeau krijgt’.
Natuurlijk brengt de patch ook veel nieuwe content met zich mee, waar de veteranen zich tegoed mee kunnen doen. Een volledige opsomming van al het moois in de laatste update kun je hieronder teruglezen.
Update 5.3/8.39 Final Fantasy XIV: Online
Free Trial
- Players with only FINAL FANTASY XIV: A Realm Reborn registered to their account will have the registration of FINAL FANTASY XIV: Heavensward applied to their account automatically.
- The level cap has been raised to 60.
- The free trial now includes FINAL FANTASY XIV: Heavensward.
- The display of the game title has been changed.
- Deep dungeon access has been expanded to floor 200.
Quests
- 12 new main scenario quests.
- 4 new Chronicles of a New Era quests.
- 4 new side story quests.
- The weekly restriction on previous Chronicles of a New Era quests has been removed.
- Main scenario quests for A Realm Reborn have been revamped. Some quests may need to be abandoned or re-accepted.
- Quest objective icons for all quests have been adjusted to indicate elevation.
Dwarf Beast Tribe
- 6 new Dwarf beast tribe quests.
- Dwarf beast tribe daily quests.
- Hammered Frogments currency and associated vendors.
New Duties
- Faux Hollows and Unreal trials have been added.
- New dungeon: Heroes’ Gauntlet [requires iLvl 460].
- New trial: ??? [requires iLvl 465].
- New trial: ??? (Extreme) [requires iLvl 480].
- New trial: The Akh Afah Amphitheatre (Unreal) [requires iLvl 430].
- New alliance raid: The Puppets’ Bunker [requires iLvl 465].
Duty Adjustments
- An experience point bonus will now be granted when completing dungeons for the first time.
- Attacks by the Coincounter in Aurum Vale will now have action indicators.
- Players will always receive a weapon or piece of armor equippable by their current job upon completing many leveling dungeons.
- The drop rate for the Shadow Gwiber Trumpet in the Minstrel’s Ballad: Hades’s Elegy has been increased.
- The weekly restriction on rewards in Eden’s Verse has been removed.
- Duty Roulette rotations and Echo have been adjusted.
Grand and Free Companies
- New craftable items have been added to the company workshop.
- Additions and adjustments have been made to subaquatic voyages.
- Pudding Flesh can be purchased from Grand Company quartermasters.
Housing
- Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest have been added.
- New furnishings have been added.
- Viera and Hrothgar mannequins are now available.
- New orchestrion rolls have been added.
- New aquarium fish have been added.
- New seeds for flowerpots can now be purchased from Material Supplier vendors.
The Manderville Gold Saucer
- Chocobo Racing: An average wait time will no longer be displayed when queueing.
- Triple Triad: New cards and opponents have been added.
- Doman Mahjong: An explanation of the Pao penalty will now display when triggered.
- Doman Mahjong: The position of the cursor when selecting tiles with a gamepad has been adjusted.
PVP
- Preparation time before matches begin has been reduced from 90 to 45 seconds.
- The Feast: Season 16 has begun.
- Frontline: The rotation of available campaigns has been changed.
- Frontline: Campaigns available in Daily Challenge: Frontline have been changed.
- Rival Wings: Time limit has been reduced from 20 to 15 minutes.
- Rival Wings: Time before delivery of gobcrates has been changed from 12 to 10 minutes after the match begins.
- Rival Wings: Several adjustments have been made to warmachina actions.
- Rival Wings: Goblin mercenaries now deal increased damage against mammets.
- Rival Wings: HP of gobtanks has been increased, as well as their damage against mammets.
Items and Crafting
- The number of Blades of Golden Antiquity required to exchange for a Perdurable Tomestone has been reduced from 7 to 4.
- Players will no longer be rewarded Cracked Stellaclusters upon completing the Copied Factory.
- Crystarium gear can now be augmented using Puppet’s Coin earned form completing The Puppets’ Bunker.
- New items and recipes have been added.
- Crafted item level 480 equipment can now be exchanged for upgraded item level 490 equipment.
- Sundry Splendors, a one-stop shop for gear and items purchased in exchange for Allagan tomestones and scrips, has been added to all city-states.
- Crafting material shops have been added to Idyllshire, Rhalgr’s Reach, and Ul’dah.
- The sort function has been adjusted. Items with a similar function will now be arranged together when sorted.
- The prices of certain items have been adjusted.
- Certain items can now be sold, desynthesized, or submitted for expert delivery missions.
- The item level of Zodiac Weapon, anima weapon, and Eureka weapon replicas has been changed to 1.
- To reduce system stress, the timing with which changes to gear durability and spiritbond are processed has been adjusted.
- Materials in your inventory can now be used to search for crafting recipes.
- The Trial Synthesis crafter action has been added, replacing Collectable Synthesis.
- Level 51 to 80 recipes used for collectable synthesis can no longer be used to create collectable items.
- A new level 15 trait, Practice Makes Perfect, has been added to Disciples of the Hand.
- Additions and adjustments have been made to the crafting window.
- Players can now specify the number of items to be crafted in the raw materials list.
- Players can now speak with Ehll Tou to complete custom deliveries.
- Adjustments have been made to Rowena’s House of Splendors.
- Ornament recipes for alchemist have been moved to their own category.
- The Auto Sneak trait for Disciples of the Land has been adjusted.
- New miner and botanist gathering points have been added.
- New items have been added to gathering points.
- New fish have been added.
- The display of requirements for perception-based gathering bonuses has been adjusted.
- Ocean Fishing: Points earned for fish you have reeled in will now be displayed.
- Ocean Fishing: Fish that award bonus points will now be indicated with a special icon.
- The requirements for catching certain fish with special conditions have been added to the Fishing Log.
- The level cap for desynthesis has been increased from 480 to 490.
- Stacked items can now be automatically desynthesized, one after another.
- New items available in exchange for achievement certificates have been added.
- The pulldown menu of the Materia Creation window has been adjusted. The Equipped category now displays at the top of the list.
- New items have been added to the inventory of Calamity salvagers.
- New mounts have been added.
- The music played when riding the pteranodon mount has been changed.
- New chocobo barding has been added.
- New minions have been added.
Miscellaneous
- Mounts can now fly in A Realm Reborn areas.
- New chapters have been added to New Game+.
- Leve quests can now be initiated and abandoned while riding a mount.
- Rewards have been added for Zonureskin Treasure Maps.
- New rewards have been added to the Dungeons of Lyhe Ghiah.
- Players will now receive experience points when turning in Wondrous Tails.
- Wondrous Tails prizes and rewards have been adjusted.
- “Successfully desynthesize 5 items” replaces “Successfully affix 5 materia” in the Challenge Log.
- New emotes have been added.
- The descriptions of certain actions and statuses have been adjusted.
- The period of invulnerability after being revived will now be indicated by the Transcendent status effect.
- Players can now change the name of active sets in the Blue Magic Spellbook.
- New achievements and titles have been added. The icons for certain achievements have been adjusted.
- Certain duties and trials will now count toward the completion of some achievements.
- The Fashion Accessories category has been added to the main menu. The Parasol action and all future accesories acquired from Patch 5.21 and later can be found within this new category.
- A warning message will now be displayed if your retainer’s gil limit will be exceeded when trading gil to your retainer, or when selling items on the market board or via a mannequin.
- Retainer Ventures: New categories have been added for mining, botany, and fishing.
- Retainer Ventures: The maximum number of shards or crystals that can be obtained from a venture has been increased.
- The number of friend requests that can be sent in a day has been increased from 5 to 7.
- Players can now use the World Visit system when joined in a cross-world party.
- More options and adjustments have been added to the Party Finder interface. The layout of the interface has been adjusted.
- A “Wait” option has been added to the Vote Abandon window.
- The display of status effects applied by you will now take priority when appearing on a target bar or focus target bar.
- Enmity can now be manually reset when attacking a striking dummy.
- The category for actions used to transform your character has been changed from Glamour to Special.
- Descriptions for combo actions primarily used in PvP (e.g. Royal Authority Combo or Wheeling Thrust Combo) will now include cast time, recast time, and cost.
- A search function has been added to the orchestrion.
- The pulldown menu of the armoire has been adjusted. The inventory category now displays at the top of the list.
- The display of quests with branching dialog in the Unending Journey has been adjusted. In the event players have completed related quests that allow for special dialog, an icon will display next to the checkbox that toggles the reflection of quest progression.
- Players can now save the size and positioning of the results window that appears when appraising lockboxes and logograms.
- Several new options have been added to group pose.
- The duties that can be recorded have changed.
- The Yo-kai Medallium, obtained during the Yo-kai Watch collaboration event, has been moved to the Collection menu.
- Players can now access the official site via links displayed in-game.
- Links have been added to several menus to open their associated official pages in your default web browser (PlayStation 4 only).
- A Hardware Cursor: FFXIV Custom scaling option has been added (Windows and Mac only).
- A Playguide option has been added under the UI Settings tab of the Character Configuration menu.
- The duty list will now be displayed in Foundation and the Pillars, even when the “Hide duty list during non-instanced duty” option is enabled under the HUD tab of UI Settings in the Character Configuration menu.
- A Mouse Cursor Size option has been added under the Mouse Settings tab of the System Configuration menu.
- A Shortcuts option has been added to the Keybind menu.
- Under the News tab of the Support Desk menu, the Issues category of the drop-down menu has been changed to Status.
- Several additions and adjustments have been made to text commands.
- Additions have been made to the auto-translation dictionary and the PlayStation 4 auto-complete dictionary.
- New music has been added.
- For players who have only registered FINAL FANTASY XIV: Heavensward, the FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE logo will display on the title screen.
- The Movies menu has been changed to the Movies & Title menu.
- The layout of the game launcher has been adjusted.
- Collectables information can now be viewed in the Eorzea Database.