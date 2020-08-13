Hello Games mag zich op de borst kloppen met No Man’s Sky, want de game wordt uitstekend onderhouden en veel gespeeld. Vorige maand werd de grotere Desolation update al uitgebracht voor de game, waarmee er weer flink wat nieuwe content beschikbaar werd gesteld. Tussendoor brengt Hello Games regelmatig kleinere updates uit om de game te verbeteren en zo is er ook nu weer een nieuwe update verschenen.

Deze update verhelpt met name de wat kleinere problemen, waarvan je hieronder de patch notes kunt bekijken. Diverse bugs, crashes en andere kleinere euvels zouden nu als sneeuw voor de zon verdwenen moeten zijn zodra je update 2.62 installeert.