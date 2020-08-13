Hello Games mag zich op de borst kloppen met No Man’s Sky, want de game wordt uitstekend onderhouden en veel gespeeld. Vorige maand werd de grotere Desolation update al uitgebracht voor de game, waarmee er weer flink wat nieuwe content beschikbaar werd gesteld. Tussendoor brengt Hello Games regelmatig kleinere updates uit om de game te verbeteren en zo is er ook nu weer een nieuwe update verschenen.
Deze update verhelpt met name de wat kleinere problemen, waarvan je hieronder de patch notes kunt bekijken. Diverse bugs, crashes en andere kleinere euvels zouden nu als sneeuw voor de zon verdwenen moeten zijn zodra je update 2.62 installeert.
Patch Notes Update 2.62
- A range of new base building parts have been added. These are based upon the decoration inside derelict freighters. The blueprints can be acquired by searching salvage crates found inside derelict freighters.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a unpassable corridor to be generated in certain derelict freighters.
- Fixed a number of issues that could cause planetary creatures to fail to spawn.
- Fixed an issue that could cause particle effects to stop playing.
- Expanded the Nexus exploration mission to also include flora and minerals.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent other people’s discoveries from advancing multiplayer exploration missions.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Chef title from unlocking after impressing Cronus.
- Reduced the priority of the Emergency Broadcast Detector and Salvage Opportunity hints so that they do not block other mission messages.
- Fixed a number of issues that could cause the Anomaly Detector and Emergency Broadcast Detector to perpetually fail to locate an object, blocking progress.
- Added procedural atmospheric fog effects to the interior of derelict freighters.
- Fixed an issue that caused a soft light to follow the player into caves and other dark spaces.
- Fixed a number of small visual artifacts in the lighting system.
- Fixed a number of visual issues with the intensity of starship trails and engine glow.
- Fixed an issue that caused a number of lighting issues for metallic surfaces.
- Fixed a number of issues that could occur when declining or accepting a group invite.
- Fixed an issue that caused the hit indicator to flash incorrectly for some ship and Multi-Tool modes.
- Fixed an issue that could cause inappropriate items to appear in the artifact crates at the heart of buried ruins.
- Introduced a number of small optimisations.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when calculating creature navigation paths.
- Fixed an issue with abandoned Space Stations that prevented players from landing, and could cause a crash when deploying system authority starships.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash while saving.
- Fixed a number of issues that could cause the game to crash during loading.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to become unresponsive during loading.
- Fixed an issue that could cause very large save games to crash during load.
- Fixed a crash that could occur during procedural generation of a derelict freighter.
Als deze game nou op 60 fps liep..was het voor mij 10x meer speelbaarder geweest.
update …mogen ze stoppen waar de zon niet schijnt ,als ze die kunnen vinden nadat ze hun lichamen hebben zijn voorzien van een update …nu schijten ze alleen uit hun mond..dat moet spoedig veranderen
@Anoniem-7499: Dan moet je even in de instellingen kijken. Je hebt 2 modi. Locked 30 fps en 60 fps. De framerate dropt altijd in de nexxus en als je een hele grote base bouwt.
@Anoniem-2526:Alles wat je hier hebt getypt betekent helemaal niks. Eerst even nederlands leren en dan opnieuw typen.
@Jintai: inhoudsloos zeker maar zonder het woord zijn valt het wel mee, mierenneuker