

De bedoeling was aanvankelijk om de remaster van Crysis op 23 juli uit te brengen, maar na de eerste trailer besloot de ontwikkelaar om de daadwerkelijke onthulling en de release vooruit te schuiven. Dit omdat de beelden er niet echt indrukwekkend uitzagen en het men op veel kritiek kwam te staan.

Wanneer de game nu uitkomt is nog niet bekend, maar gezien de Trophies online zijn gegaan op het PlayStation Network ziet het er naar uit dat het niet lang meer zal duren. Dat brengt ons ook bij het onderstaande overzicht van te verzamelen trofeeën.

Platinum

Platinum Trophy

-Earn all available trophies for Crysis

Goud

Crysis Controlled

-Complete the game on any difficulty

Cool In A Crysis

-Complete the game on Hard or Delta difficulty

Perfect, Soldier!

-Complete all Secondary Objectives

Zilver

Delta: Act I

-Complete ‘Contact’, ‘Recovery’ and ‘Relic’ on Delta difficulty

Delta: Act II

-Complete ‘Assault’, ‘Onslaught’ and ‘Awakening’ on Delta difficulty

Delta: Act III

-Complete ‘Core’, ‘Paradise Lost’, ‘Exodus’ and ‘Reckoning’ on Delta difficulty

Without Question

-Complete 6 Secondary Objectives

No Fly Zone

-Destroy 5 helicopters

Team Raptor

-Kill 400 enemies

Weapons Master

-Perform a kill with every firearm

Choke Hold

-Kill 20 enemies with grab

Marathon Man

-Speed sprint 3km

Keen Observer

-Tag 30 enemies using the binoculars

Brons

A Little Trouble Parking

-Discover the fate of the Lusca’s Call

Easy Darlin’

-Rescue the hostage

You Knew, Didn’t You?

-Regroup with Prophet upriver

Very Strange Readings

-Infiltrate the excavation site

Livin’ Up To Your Name

-Board the VTOL for extraction

Pro-Aircraft

-Destroy all AA guns around the harbor

Enjoy The Fireworks

-Destroy the cruiser

Empty Platform

-Secure the train station

You’re On Your Own

-Proceed to the mining complex

One Careful Owner

-Reach the end of ‘Onslaught’ in the tank you started with

Going Underground

-Enter the mines

It’s On Like General Kyong

-Defeat General Kyong

I’m Coming Home

-Escape the mysterious structure under the mountain

Expedition Team

-Escort Prophet to safety

I’m A Marine, Son!

-Help the marines evacuate

Strickland Would Be Proud

-Defeat the flight deck invader

Close Encounter

-Secure victory in the Battle of Lingshan

Following Orders

-Complete 3 Secondary Objectives

Tank Buster

-Destroy 5 enemy tanks

This Is My Rifle

-Customize a weapon to use all 5 modification points

Special Forces

-Kill 200 enemies

Long Distance Relationship

-Kill an enemy 200m away

Something For Every Occasion

-Use all weapon attachments

Nano Ninja

-Perform 5 consecutive kills without being spotted by an enemy

Knock-off Knockout

-Kill an enemy Nanosuit soldier with a Strength punch

Zoology

-Pick up an animal

Catch This!

-Kill 10 enemies by throwing an object at them