De bedoeling was aanvankelijk om de remaster van Crysis op 23 juli uit te brengen, maar na de eerste trailer besloot de ontwikkelaar om de daadwerkelijke onthulling en de release vooruit te schuiven. Dit omdat de beelden er niet echt indrukwekkend uitzagen en het men op veel kritiek kwam te staan.
Wanneer de game nu uitkomt is nog niet bekend, maar gezien de Trophies online zijn gegaan op het PlayStation Network ziet het er naar uit dat het niet lang meer zal duren. Dat brengt ons ook bij het onderstaande overzicht van te verzamelen trofeeën.
Platinum
Platinum Trophy
-Earn all available trophies for Crysis
Goud
Crysis Controlled
-Complete the game on any difficulty
Cool In A Crysis
-Complete the game on Hard or Delta difficulty
Perfect, Soldier!
-Complete all Secondary Objectives
Zilver
Delta: Act I
-Complete ‘Contact’, ‘Recovery’ and ‘Relic’ on Delta difficulty
Delta: Act II
-Complete ‘Assault’, ‘Onslaught’ and ‘Awakening’ on Delta difficulty
Delta: Act III
-Complete ‘Core’, ‘Paradise Lost’, ‘Exodus’ and ‘Reckoning’ on Delta difficulty
Without Question
-Complete 6 Secondary Objectives
No Fly Zone
-Destroy 5 helicopters
Team Raptor
-Kill 400 enemies
Weapons Master
-Perform a kill with every firearm
Choke Hold
-Kill 20 enemies with grab
Marathon Man
-Speed sprint 3km
Keen Observer
-Tag 30 enemies using the binoculars
Brons
A Little Trouble Parking
-Discover the fate of the Lusca’s Call
Easy Darlin’
-Rescue the hostage
You Knew, Didn’t You?
-Regroup with Prophet upriver
Very Strange Readings
-Infiltrate the excavation site
Livin’ Up To Your Name
-Board the VTOL for extraction
Pro-Aircraft
-Destroy all AA guns around the harbor
Enjoy The Fireworks
-Destroy the cruiser
Empty Platform
-Secure the train station
You’re On Your Own
-Proceed to the mining complex
One Careful Owner
-Reach the end of ‘Onslaught’ in the tank you started with
Going Underground
-Enter the mines
It’s On Like General Kyong
-Defeat General Kyong
I’m Coming Home
-Escape the mysterious structure under the mountain
Expedition Team
-Escort Prophet to safety
I’m A Marine, Son!
-Help the marines evacuate
Strickland Would Be Proud
-Defeat the flight deck invader
Close Encounter
-Secure victory in the Battle of Lingshan
Following Orders
-Complete 3 Secondary Objectives
Tank Buster
-Destroy 5 enemy tanks
This Is My Rifle
-Customize a weapon to use all 5 modification points
Special Forces
-Kill 200 enemies
Long Distance Relationship
-Kill an enemy 200m away
Something For Every Occasion
-Use all weapon attachments
Nano Ninja
-Perform 5 consecutive kills without being spotted by an enemy
Knock-off Knockout
-Kill an enemy Nanosuit soldier with a Strength punch
Zoology
-Pick up an animal
Catch This!
-Kill 10 enemies by throwing an object at them
Jammer dat het de exact dezelfde trophy lijst is als de PS3 versie.
@rieks: hahahah brooo,denk je nou echt dat ze dat gaan aanpassen? ff snel een graphics update erover heen gooien,en cashen maar,zo gaat dat tegenwoordig,ze worden lui en laks