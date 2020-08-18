

Begin 2021 verschijnt Hitman III als conclusie van de World of Assassination trilogie. Deze game biedt ook de mogelijkheid om terug te keren naar de locaties uit de eerste twee delen én krijgt een volledig nieuwe virtual reality modus. Voor liefhebbers van Agent 47 staat er dus veel moois op stapel, maar we hebben ook wat minder goed nieuws.

Ontwikkelaar IO Interactive heeft aangekondigd welke modi allemaal aanwezig zullen zijn in Hitman III, die we hieronder in het kader voor je hebben overgenomen. Het is allemaal vrij vanzelfsprekend, maar één modus zal ontbreken en dat is ‘Ghost’. Ook laat men weten dat de servers voor deze modus in Hitman II op 31 augustus offline zullen gaan.

De kennis die IO Interactive met deze modus heeft opgedaan nemen ze mee voor de toekomst in wat ze eventueel later met een multiplayer willen doen.

Campaign – The Hitman III campaign mode will take you on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations and will deliver a dramatic conclusion to the “World of Assassination” trilogy. Agent 47 returns as a ruthless professional for the most important contracts of his entire career and when the dust settles, the world he inhabits will never be the same again.

Elusive Targets – The stakes are high and the clock is ticking. Elusive Targets are the ultimate Hitman challenge and are designed to offer an exciting, pulse-pounding experience. You need to track down a unique target, with little-to-no help from the HUD or Instinct and hatch a plan to eliminate them on the fly. Good luck. In Hitman III, we’re making some changes to the Elusive Target formula that we’ll reveal at a later date.

Escalations – Pretty much anything goes in Escalations. Expect your gameplay skills to be pushed to the max as new elements are thrown at you in each stage of the contract. Disguise restrictions, added security cameras and other kinds of other complications will be thrown your way. You’ll need to overcome them all – and still manage to eliminate your targets – to call your mission a success!

Contracts Mode – Play-to-create is at the core of Contracts Mode. Choose your own targets, choose how to eliminate them and then make it all happen. Once you’ve completed the contract yourself, challenge friends to compete for the best score on the leaderboards. Powerful search tools let you find the exact type of Contract that you want to play and look out for Featured Contracts, where IO Interactive choose the best of the best to be played by the entire community.

Sniper Assassin – Dedicated to long-range assignments, Sniper Assassin tasks you with eliminating targets and guards without triggering an alarm, whilst completing challenges to boost your score multiplier. In Hitman III, Sniper Assassin can be played in existing maps as a single-player experience only. We are preparing to sunset the co-op servers in Hitman 2 before the launch of Hitman III and we’ll share an exact timeline and a solution to the mode’s multiplayer trophies in the coming months.