De grote zomeruitverkoop in de PlayStation Store loopt morgen tot een einde, maar intussen is de volgende sale alweer online gegaan. Het gaat nu om de ‘Games voor minder dan €20,-‘ uitverkoop die tot 3 september duurt.

Alle games en extra content zijn, zoals de omschrijving van de sale al doet vermoeden, lager dan €20,- geprijsd en er zitten zeker mooie deals tussen. Alle aanbiedingen hebben we op een rijtje gezet en voor het overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.

  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
  • Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Van €69,99 voor €14,99
  • Diablo III: Eternal Collection – Van €69,99 voor €19,99
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Van €14,99 voor €10,04
  • Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
  • Grand Theft Auto III – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
  • Far Cry: New Dawn – Van €44,99 voor €14,99
  • The Division 2 – Standard Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
  • Dying Light – Van €39,99 voor €13,99
  • Dying Light: The Following – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
  • Dying Light Seizoenspas – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • Mortal Kombat X – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
  • Mortal Kombat X XL Pack – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
  • Hello Neighbor – Van €29,99 voor €7,49
  • Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek – Van €34,99 voor €8,74
  • Hello Neighbor Bundle – Van €59,99 voor €14,99
  • Fallout 4 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
  • Slime Rancher – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass – Van €24,99 voor €12,49
  • Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
  • Devil May Cry 5 – 100.000 Red Orbs – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
  • Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Upgrade – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
  • Injustice 2 – Standard Edition – Van €19,99 voor €14,99
  • UNO – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
  • Jurassic World Evolution – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
  • Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition – Van €54,99 voor €19,99
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Van €69,99 voor €19,98
  • Dark Souls: Remastered – Van €39,99 voor €14,99
  • Life is Strange Season Pass – Van €16,99 voor €3,39
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Seizoen – Van €16,99 voor €3,39
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Editie – Van €24,99 voor €4,99
  • Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2-5 Bundle – Van €32,99 voor €14,84
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Prophecy – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition – Van €54,99 voor €14,99
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Upgrade Pack – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
  • Elite Dangerous – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
  • Elite Dangerous: Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy – Van €69,99 voor €14,99
  • Canis Canem Edit – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Van €14,99 voor €9,74
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service Deluxe Edition – Van €23,99 voor €14,39
  • Metro Redux – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
  • Metro 2033 Redux – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
  • Metro: Last Light Redux – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
  • L. A. Noire – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
  • SoulCalibur VI – Van €69,99 voor €19,98
  • SoulCalibur VI Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
  • GRID Ultimate Edition Upgrade – Van €19,99 voor €11,99
  • GRID Ultimate Edition – Van €69,99 voor €19,99
  • Bundel: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole – Van €69,99 voor €19,99
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
  • The Evil Within – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
  • Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • DiRT Rally 2.0 – Year One Pass – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
  • DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition – Van €64,99 voor €19,99
  • Little Nightmares Complete Edition – Van €29,99 voor €7,49
  • Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass – Van €9,99 voor €2,49
  • Assassin’s Creed: Rogue Remastered – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • Tales of Berseria – Van €19,99 voor €10,00
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – Van €59,99 voor €16,99
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Van €39,99 voor €14,99
  • Portal Knights – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
  • Batman: Arkham VR – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
  • Destroy All Humans! 2 – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
  • Tennis World Tour – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
  • Espire 1: VR Operative – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Gat out of Hell – Van €29,99 voor €7,49
  • The Warriors – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – Van €69,99 voor €19,99
  • It’s Quiz Time – Van €19,99 voor €11,99
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition – Van €74,99 voor €17,99
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
  • The Evil Within 2 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • SpeedRunners – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
  • SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle – Van €16,99 voor €6,79
  • WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
  • Killing Floor 2 – Van €29,99 voor €9,89
  • Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
  • Fire and Ice – Van €3,99 voor €1,99
  • Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
  • Darksiders III – Van €59,99 voor €19,99
  • Darksiders III Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
  • Darksiders III – Keepers of the Void – Van €12,99 voor €7,79
  • Darksiders III – The Crucible – Van €6,99 voor €4,19
  • DOOM VFR – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
  • ClusterTruck – Van €14,99 voor €4,49
  • HASBRO FAMILY FUN PACK – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
  • PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE-spelbundel – Van €49,99 voor €7,49
  • Dakar 18 – Van €24,99 voor €7,49
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
  • Destroy All Humans! – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
  • Project CARS 2 – Van €69,99 voor €9,99
  • Nioh – Complete Edition – Van €39,99 voor €14,79
  • Doctor Who: The Edge of Time – Van €24,99 voor €11,24
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
  • We Happy Few – Van €69,99 voor €13,99
  • We Happy Few Seizoenkaart – Van €24,99 voor €4,99
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition – Van €59,99 voor €9,99
  • XCOM 2 – Van €49,99 voor €12,49
  • Graveyard Keeper Collector’s Edition – Van €29,99 voor €13,49
  • Graveyard Keeper – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • BioShock Remastered – Van €19,99 voor €14,99
  • BioShock 2 Remastered – Van €19,99 voor €14,99
  • Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls – Van €29,99 voor €4,79
  • God Eater 3 – Van €69,99 voor €19,98
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
  • Bee Simulator – Van €39,99 voor €17,99
  • Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory – Van €49,99 voor €13,00
  • The King of Fighters XIV – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
  • The King of Fighters XIV – Special Anniversary Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
  • Titan Quest – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
  • Moons of Madness – Van €29,99 voor €17,99
  • FIA European Truck Racing Championship – Van €59,99 voor €19,99
  • Firefighters – The Simulation – Van €29,99 voor €10,49
  • Everyday Heroes Bundle – Van €34,99 voor €13,99
  • Tropico 5 – Van €24,99 voor €8,74
  • Tropico 5 – Complete Collection – Van €34,99 voor €12,24
  • Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
  • How to Survive 2 – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
  • Homefront: The Revolution – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
  • Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
  • Gauntlet: Slayer Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition – Van €59,99 voor €14,99
  • Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Van €19,99 voor €14,99
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Seizoenskaart – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor De heldere heer – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
  • Shadow of Mordor Lord of the Hunt [Heer van de jacht] – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
  • Killing Floor: Incursion – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane – Van €59,99 voor €19,99
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane – Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €6,59
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane – Deluxe Pack – Van €9,99 voor €3,29
  • Arise: A simple story – Van €19,99 voor €12,99
  • Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance Season Pass – Van €34,99 voor €10,49
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition – Van €74,99 voor €18,98
  • One Piece: World Seeker – Van €69,99 voor €19,99
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
  • Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
  • Memories of Mars – Van €19,99 voor €11,99
  • Contra Anniversary Collection – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
  • Manhunt – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
  • Surf World Series – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
  • Sudden Strike 4 – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
  • Professional Construction – The Simulation – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
  • DATE A LIVE: Rio Reincarnation – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • Edna and Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition – Van €19,99 voor €14,99
  • Hunting Simulator – Van €59,99 voor €11,99
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,89
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
  • Deponia – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
  • Firefighters: Airport Fire Department – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition – Van €39,99 voor €5,99
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle – Van €44,99 voor €6,74
  • Pure Farming 2018 – €29,99 voor €10,49
  • Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €13,99
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
  • Death end reQuest – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Van €29,99 voor €4,49
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition – Van €39,99 voor €5,99
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €2,24
  • Fade to Silence – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
  • Shadow Tactics: Game + Theme – Van €49,99 voor €10,99
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Theme – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition – Van €29,99 voor €15,99
  • Silence – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
  • Shadows: Awakening – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
  • Black Clover: Quartet Knights – Van €59,99 voor €14,98
  • Forestry 2017 – The Simulation – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
  • WRC 5 eSports Edition – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
  • ZONE OF THE ENDERS: The 2nd Runner – MARS – Van €29,99 voor €13,49
  • Dick Wilde 2 – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
  • Mountain Rescue Simulator – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
  • METAL GEAR SURVIVE – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
  • Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
  • Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation®4 Edition – Van €19,99 voor €8,99
  • Dungeons 3 – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
  • Extinction – Van €29,99 voor €4,49
  • Extinction: Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €5,99
  • Extinction: Days of Dolorum Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €2,24
  • Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle – Van €29,99 voor €5,99
  • Agents of Mayhem – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
  • Degrees of Separation – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
  • Road Rage – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
  • Contra: Rogue Corps – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
  • The Giants Bundle – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • AER – Memories of Old – Van €14,99 voor €4,94
  • Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
  • Dead Alliance – Van €29,99 voor €4,49
  • Tetraminos – Van €9,99 voor €2,49
  • One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition – Van €94,99 voor €14,99
  • Dungeons 2 – Van €29,99 voor €7,49
  • World of Farming Bundle – Van €34,99 voor €13,99
  • Dick Wilde – Van €14,99 voor €3,74
  • Edna and Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
  • Kona – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
  • Kona VR Bundle – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
  • Arc of Alchemist – Van €34,99 voor €13,99
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
  • Intruders: Hide and Seek – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
  • Deadlight: Director’s Cut – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
  • State of Mind – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
  • State of Mind Theme – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
  • The Long Journey Home – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
  • Space Hulk: Tactics – Van €29,99 voor €7,49
  • Dreamfall Chapters – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
  • Chaos on Deponia – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
  • Ken Folletts ‘Pilaren van de Aarde – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
  • Air Conflicts: Double Pack – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
  • Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
  • Ninjin: Clash of Carrots – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
  • Defense Grid 2 – Van €17,99 voor €3,59
  • Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
  • METAL MAX Xeno – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
  • Curious Expedition – Van €14,99 voor €12,74
  • LA-MULANA – Van €14,99 voor €9,89
  • Beast Quest – Van €29,99 voor €4,49
  • God’s Trigger – Van €14,99 voor €5,24
  • Super Neptunia RPG – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • Hellfront Honeymoon – Van €9,99 voor €2,49
  • Loading Human: Chapter 1 – Van €29,99 voor €4,49
  • Super Dodgeball Beats – Van €14,99 voor €5,24
  • Deponia Doomsday – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
  • Underworld Ascendant – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
  • Mighty No. 9 – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
  • Bear With Me: The Complete Collection – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
  • Bear With Me: The Lost Robots – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
  • Utawarerumono: Deception and Truth Bundle – Van €49,99 voor €12,49
  • Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
  • Goodbye Deponia – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
  • Troll and I – Van €29,99 voor €4,49
  • Felix The Reaper – Van €24,99 voor €7,49
  • Space Blaze – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
  • Alekhine’s Gun – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
  • Lichdom: Battlemage – Van €9,99 voor €1,49
  • Blackguards 2 – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
  • 101 Ways to Die – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
  • Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
  • Lapis x Labyrinth – Van €29,99 voor €9,89
  • Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
  • Dying Light – Retrowave-bundel – Van €2,99 voor €2,00
  • Dying Light Ultimate Survivor Bundle(ultiem overlevingspakket) – Van €4,99 voor €3,34
  • Dying Light – Godfather-bundel – Van €2,99 voor €2,00
  • Dying Light – Vintage Gunslinger Bundle – Van €2,99 voor €2,00
  • Dying Light – Harran Inmate Bundle – Van €2,99 voor €2,00
  • Dying Light – White Death Bundle – Van €2,99 voor €2,00
  • Dying Light Cuisine and Cargo – Van €4,99 voor €3,34
  • Devil May Cry 5 – In-game Unlock Bundle – Van €9,99 voor €7,99
  • Devil May Cry 5 – Super Character 3-Pack – Van €7,99 voor €6,39
  • Devil May Cry 5 – 5 Blue Orbs – Van €2,99 voor €2,39
  • Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Hero Colors – Van €1,99 voor €1,59
  • Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Heroine Colors – Van €2,99 voor €2,39
  • Devil May Cry 5 – V and Vergil Alt Colors – Van €1,99 voor €1,59
  • Portal Knights – Gold Throne-pack – Van €3,99 voor €2,79
  • Portal Knights – Portal Pioneer-pack – Van €2,99 voor €2,09
  • Portal Knights – Doos van sikkeneurige ringen – Van €2,99 voor €2,09
  • Portal Knights – Doos met vrolijke ringen – Van €2,99 voor €2,09
  • Portal Knights – Lobot-box – Van €2,99 voor €2,09
  • Portal Knights – Bibbot-box – Van €2,99 voor €2,09
  • Portal Knights – Emoji-box – Van €2,99 voor €2,09
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Mirai – Van €3,99 voor €0,99
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Stardust – Van €3,99 voor €0,99
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Bellona – Van €3,99 voor €0,99
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Maestro – Van €3,99 voor €0,99
  • Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Skin Pack – Van €8,99 voor €1,79
  • Extinction: Ravenii Rampage – Van €7,99 voor €1,19
  • Extinction: Jackal Invasion – Van €7,99 voor €1,19
  • Extinction: Skybound Sentinel – Van €7,99 voor €1,19

Heb je PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Via onze partner KaartDirect.nl kun je hier op een gemakkelijke en snelle wijze je PSN-tegoed aanvullen.