De grote zomeruitverkoop in de PlayStation Store loopt morgen tot een einde, maar intussen is de volgende sale alweer online gegaan. Het gaat nu om de ‘Games voor minder dan €20,-‘ uitverkoop die tot 3 september duurt.
Alle games en extra content zijn, zoals de omschrijving van de sale al doet vermoeden, lager dan €20,- geprijsd en er zitten zeker mooie deals tussen. Alle aanbiedingen hebben we op een rijtje gezet en voor het overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Van €69,99 voor €14,99
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection – Van €69,99 voor €19,99
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Van €14,99 voor €10,04
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
- Grand Theft Auto III – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
- Far Cry: New Dawn – Van €44,99 voor €14,99
- The Division 2 – Standard Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- Dying Light – Van €39,99 voor €13,99
- Dying Light: The Following – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Dying Light Seizoenspas – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Mortal Kombat X – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Mortal Kombat X XL Pack – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Hello Neighbor – Van €29,99 voor €7,49
- Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek – Van €34,99 voor €8,74
- Hello Neighbor Bundle – Van €59,99 voor €14,99
- Fallout 4 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Slime Rancher – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass – Van €24,99 voor €12,49
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Devil May Cry 5 – 100.000 Red Orbs – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Upgrade – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- Injustice 2 – Standard Edition – Van €19,99 voor €14,99
- UNO – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Jurassic World Evolution – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition – Van €54,99 voor €19,99
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Van €69,99 voor €19,98
- Dark Souls: Remastered – Van €39,99 voor €14,99
- Life is Strange Season Pass – Van €16,99 voor €3,39
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Seizoen – Van €16,99 voor €3,39
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Editie – Van €24,99 voor €4,99
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2-5 Bundle – Van €32,99 voor €14,84
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Prophecy – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition – Van €54,99 voor €14,99
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Upgrade Pack – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- Elite Dangerous – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Elite Dangerous: Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy – Van €69,99 voor €14,99
- Canis Canem Edit – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Van €14,99 voor €9,74
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service Deluxe Edition – Van €23,99 voor €14,39
- Metro Redux – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Metro 2033 Redux – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Metro: Last Light Redux – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- L. A. Noire – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Wolfenstein: The New Order – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- SoulCalibur VI – Van €69,99 voor €19,98
- SoulCalibur VI Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- GRID Ultimate Edition Upgrade – Van €19,99 voor €11,99
- GRID Ultimate Edition – Van €69,99 voor €19,99
- Bundel: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole – Van €69,99 voor €19,99
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- The Evil Within – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- DiRT Rally 2.0 – Year One Pass – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition – Van €64,99 voor €19,99
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition – Van €29,99 voor €7,49
- Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass – Van €9,99 voor €2,49
- Assassin’s Creed: Rogue Remastered – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Tales of Berseria – Van €19,99 voor €10,00
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – Van €59,99 voor €16,99
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Van €39,99 voor €14,99
- Portal Knights – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Batman: Arkham VR – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
- Tennis World Tour – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
- Espire 1: VR Operative – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Gat out of Hell – Van €29,99 voor €7,49
- The Warriors – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – Van €69,99 voor €19,99
- It’s Quiz Time – Van €19,99 voor €11,99
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition – Van €74,99 voor €17,99
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – Van €49,99 voor €19,99
- The Evil Within 2 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- South Park: The Stick of Truth – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- SpeedRunners – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle – Van €16,99 voor €6,79
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
- Killing Floor 2 – Van €29,99 voor €9,89
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Monster Jam Steel Titans – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Fire and Ice – Van €3,99 voor €1,99
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
- Darksiders III – Van €59,99 voor €19,99
- Darksiders III Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
- Darksiders III – Keepers of the Void – Van €12,99 voor €7,79
- Darksiders III – The Crucible – Van €6,99 voor €4,19
- DOOM VFR – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- ClusterTruck – Van €14,99 voor €4,49
- HASBRO FAMILY FUN PACK – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE-spelbundel – Van €49,99 voor €7,49
- Dakar 18 – Van €24,99 voor €7,49
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- Destroy All Humans! – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
- Project CARS 2 – Van €69,99 voor €9,99
- Nioh – Complete Edition – Van €39,99 voor €14,79
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Time – Van €24,99 voor €11,24
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- We Happy Few – Van €69,99 voor €13,99
- We Happy Few Seizoenkaart – Van €24,99 voor €4,99
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition – Van €59,99 voor €9,99
- XCOM 2 – Van €49,99 voor €12,49
- Graveyard Keeper Collector’s Edition – Van €29,99 voor €13,49
- Graveyard Keeper – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Devil May Cry HD Collection – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- BioShock Remastered – Van €19,99 voor €14,99
- BioShock 2 Remastered – Van €19,99 voor €14,99
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls – Van €29,99 voor €4,79
- God Eater 3 – Van €69,99 voor €19,98
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Bee Simulator – Van €39,99 voor €17,99
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory – Van €49,99 voor €13,00
- The King of Fighters XIV – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- The King of Fighters XIV – Special Anniversary Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Titan Quest – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Moons of Madness – Van €29,99 voor €17,99
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship – Van €59,99 voor €19,99
- Firefighters – The Simulation – Van €29,99 voor €10,49
- Everyday Heroes Bundle – Van €34,99 voor €13,99
- Tropico 5 – Van €24,99 voor €8,74
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection – Van €34,99 voor €12,24
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- How to Survive 2 – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- Homefront: The Revolution – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
- The LEGO Movie Videogame – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition – Van €59,99 voor €14,99
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Van €19,99 voor €14,99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Seizoenskaart – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor De heldere heer – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Shadow of Mordor Lord of the Hunt [Heer van de jacht] – Van €9,99 voor €3,99
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Killing Floor: Incursion – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Van €59,99 voor €19,99
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €6,59
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Deluxe Pack – Van €9,99 voor €3,29
- Arise: A simple story – Van €19,99 voor €12,99
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance Season Pass – Van €34,99 voor €10,49
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition – Van €74,99 voor €18,98
- One Piece: World Seeker – Van €69,99 voor €19,99
- Puyo Puyo Tetris – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Memories of Mars – Van €19,99 voor €11,99
- Contra Anniversary Collection – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Manhunt – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
- Surf World Series – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Sudden Strike 4 – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- Professional Construction – The Simulation – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- DATE A LIVE: Rio Reincarnation – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Edna and Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition – Van €19,99 voor €14,99
- Hunting Simulator – Van €59,99 voor €11,99
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,89
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Deponia – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
- Firefighters: Airport Fire Department – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition – Van €39,99 voor €5,99
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle – Van €44,99 voor €6,74
- Pure Farming 2018 – €29,99 voor €10,49
- Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €13,99
- Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Death end reQuest – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Van €29,99 voor €4,49
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition – Van €39,99 voor €5,99
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €2,24
- Fade to Silence – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Shadow Tactics: Game + Theme – Van €49,99 voor €10,99
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Theme – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition – Van €29,99 voor €15,99
- Silence – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Shadows: Awakening – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights – Van €59,99 voor €14,98
- Forestry 2017 – The Simulation – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- WRC 5 eSports Edition – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
- ZONE OF THE ENDERS: The 2nd Runner – MARS – Van €29,99 voor €13,49
- Dick Wilde 2 – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Mountain Rescue Simulator – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- METAL GEAR SURVIVE – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD – Van €39,99 voor €19,99
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation®4 Edition – Van €19,99 voor €8,99
- Dungeons 3 – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection – Van €19,99 voor €6,99
- Extinction – Van €29,99 voor €4,49
- Extinction: Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €5,99
- Extinction: Days of Dolorum Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €2,24
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle – Van €29,99 voor €5,99
- Agents of Mayhem – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- Degrees of Separation – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
- Road Rage – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
- Contra: Rogue Corps – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- The Giants Bundle – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- AER – Memories of Old – Van €14,99 voor €4,94
- Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
- Dead Alliance – Van €29,99 voor €4,49
- Tetraminos – Van €9,99 voor €2,49
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition – Van €94,99 voor €14,99
- Dungeons 2 – Van €29,99 voor €7,49
- World of Farming Bundle – Van €34,99 voor €13,99
- Dick Wilde – Van €14,99 voor €3,74
- Edna and Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Kona – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- Kona VR Bundle – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Arc of Alchemist – Van €34,99 voor €13,99
- Torment: Tides of Numenera – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
- Intruders: Hide and Seek – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- State of Mind – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
- State of Mind Theme – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- The Long Journey Home – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- Space Hulk: Tactics – Van €29,99 voor €7,49
- Dreamfall Chapters – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- Chaos on Deponia – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
- Ken Folletts ‘Pilaren van de Aarde – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Defense Grid 2 – Van €17,99 voor €3,59
- Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- METAL MAX Xeno – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- Curious Expedition – Van €14,99 voor €12,74
- LA-MULANA – Van €14,99 voor €9,89
- Beast Quest – Van €29,99 voor €4,49
- God’s Trigger – Van €14,99 voor €5,24
- Super Neptunia RPG – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Hellfront Honeymoon – Van €9,99 voor €2,49
- Loading Human: Chapter 1 – Van €29,99 voor €4,49
- Super Dodgeball Beats – Van €14,99 voor €5,24
- Deponia Doomsday – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
- Underworld Ascendant – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Mighty No. 9 – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- Bear With Me: The Lost Robots – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- Utawarerumono: Deception and Truth Bundle – Van €49,99 voor €12,49
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Goodbye Deponia – Van €12,99 voor €4,93
- Troll and I – Van €29,99 voor €4,49
- Felix The Reaper – Van €24,99 voor €7,49
- Space Blaze – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Alekhine’s Gun – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
- Lichdom: Battlemage – Van €9,99 voor €1,49
- Blackguards 2 – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- 101 Ways to Die – Van €9,99 voor €4,99
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition – Van €14,99 voor €7,49
- Lapis x Labyrinth – Van €29,99 voor €9,89
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Dying Light – Retrowave-bundel – Van €2,99 voor €2,00
- Dying Light Ultimate Survivor Bundle(ultiem overlevingspakket) – Van €4,99 voor €3,34
- Dying Light – Godfather-bundel – Van €2,99 voor €2,00
- Dying Light – Vintage Gunslinger Bundle – Van €2,99 voor €2,00
- Dying Light – Harran Inmate Bundle – Van €2,99 voor €2,00
- Dying Light – White Death Bundle – Van €2,99 voor €2,00
- Dying Light Cuisine and Cargo – Van €4,99 voor €3,34
- Devil May Cry 5 – In-game Unlock Bundle – Van €9,99 voor €7,99
- Devil May Cry 5 – Super Character 3-Pack – Van €7,99 voor €6,39
- Devil May Cry 5 – 5 Blue Orbs – Van €2,99 voor €2,39
- Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Hero Colors – Van €1,99 voor €1,59
- Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Heroine Colors – Van €2,99 voor €2,39
- Devil May Cry 5 – V and Vergil Alt Colors – Van €1,99 voor €1,59
- Portal Knights – Gold Throne-pack – Van €3,99 voor €2,79
- Portal Knights – Portal Pioneer-pack – Van €2,99 voor €2,09
- Portal Knights – Doos van sikkeneurige ringen – Van €2,99 voor €2,09
- Portal Knights – Doos met vrolijke ringen – Van €2,99 voor €2,09
- Portal Knights – Lobot-box – Van €2,99 voor €2,09
- Portal Knights – Bibbot-box – Van €2,99 voor €2,09
- Portal Knights – Emoji-box – Van €2,99 voor €2,09
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Mirai – Van €3,99 voor €0,99
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Stardust – Van €3,99 voor €0,99
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Bellona – Van €3,99 voor €0,99
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Maestro – Van €3,99 voor €0,99
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Skin Pack – Van €8,99 voor €1,79
- Extinction: Ravenii Rampage – Van €7,99 voor €1,19
- Extinction: Jackal Invasion – Van €7,99 voor €1,19
- Extinction: Skybound Sentinel – Van €7,99 voor €1,19
Aardige lijst maar niet iets wat ik denk van ja dat wil ik.
@stefan52a: Dat zeg je bijna elke week XD
OT: Edna & Harvey the Breakout gekocht
Mehhh
@Anoniem-8851: hahaha idd
@stefan52a: Jij bent zo voorspelbaar haha
Hmmmmmmmmmmm….
Misschien Dying Light maar eens proberen? Iemand ervaringen mee?
@Oldskool-NL:
Most fun coop game ooit. Anders solo ook enorm goed