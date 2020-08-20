Horizon: Zero Dawn is de eerste PlayStation 4 exclusive van Sony die zijn weg naar de pc gevonden heeft. Maar zoals je in ons artikel van afgelopen weekend al kon lezen, draait de titel nog niet optimaal op alle pc’s. Guerrilla Games beloofde verbetering en die is nu verschenen.
Mocht je de game op pc aangeschaft hebben of dat willen doen, dan is het goed om te weten dat update 1.02 nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden. Met deze update worden verschillende crashes verholpen en tevens heeft de ontwikkelaar aangestipt aan welke punten nog gewerkt wordt.
Crash fixes
- Fixed an issue where some players would crash during their first game boot when the ‘game optimisation’ screen is active and they ran out of disc space.
- Fixed an issue where some players would crash if they updated their video drivers after the game was already optimised previously.
- Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay because of memory incorrectly being overwritten.
- Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay due to a texture unstreaming bug.
Game improvements
- Improved performance when auto-saving (e.g. when completing a quest step).
- Fixed an issue where some players experienced that V-sync wouldn’t properly turn off in borderless mode
- Fixed an issue where some players experienced out of sync facial animations due to them being locked at 30FPS.
- Reduced memory used when streaming shaders.
Other changes
- Improved crash report flow and messaging. Each crash now includes an identifier you can use to communicate with our Customer Support.
- Added more features to improve diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.
Known issues
- Some players are experiencing an out of memory error during the game optimisation process.
- Some players are experiencing GPU-related hangs during gameplay. The improved diagnostic data collection added in Patch 1.01 and Patch 1.02 is aimed at making it easier to track these down.
- Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering or HDR not working correctly.
- Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.
- Some players with a non-Latin-1 codepage may have had their save games missing after Patch 1.01, we have a script that can help relocate the missing save games. Please reach out to our team here using “Report Other Issue” for support.
