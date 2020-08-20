

Horizon: Zero Dawn is de eerste PlayStation 4 exclusive van Sony die zijn weg naar de pc gevonden heeft. Maar zoals je in ons artikel van afgelopen weekend al kon lezen, draait de titel nog niet optimaal op alle pc’s. Guerrilla Games beloofde verbetering en die is nu verschenen.

Mocht je de game op pc aangeschaft hebben of dat willen doen, dan is het goed om te weten dat update 1.02 nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden. Met deze update worden verschillende crashes verholpen en tevens heeft de ontwikkelaar aangestipt aan welke punten nog gewerkt wordt.