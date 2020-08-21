Het ziet er naar uit dat Mimimi Games met elke nieuwe update voor Desperados III ook extra content toevoegt. Vorige maand werden er met versie 1.2 vier extra ‘Baron Challenges’ toegevoegd en de nieuwe update doet exact hetzelfde.
Buiten de extra content die versie 1.3 met zich meeneemt, zijn er ook wat bugs opgelost. Zo waren er gamers die problemen ondervonden in de Showdown modus, maar die zijn na het installeren van de patch verleden tijd.
De volledige lijst van update 1.3 is als volgt:
New Content
Added four brand-new Baron’s Challenge missions:
- Three Men with No Name – Where is Waldo? Identify three specific guards among the crowd supposed doppelgangers on the map—and kill them!
- Bear Trap Triplets – We all know how much Hector loves his little Bianca. One can only imagine what he could with three of them… why not put it to a test?
- Best Served Cold – Some poor guy didn’t know who the Baron was and cheated him. The Baron wants him found in a crowded market place and brought to the docks—dead or alive.
- Rescue Aid Society – Alas! Doc McCoy is being held prisoner in the bayous. Isabelle’s cat Stella, a dog and a chicken have formed a special animal commando to rescue the Doc.
Bug Fixes & More
- Minor Stability Improvements – We made further optimizations to improve the overall stability of the game.
- Showdown Mode Fixes – We got a few reports from users about different Showdown Mode issues. Most of them should be resolved now.
Known Issues
- Three Men with No Name – The player can deliver the Dentist to the coffins as one of the missions targets. The game will falsely accept him as a mission target.
De extra Baron Challenges komen ook nog voorbij in een trailer en die check je hieronder.
Leuke demo