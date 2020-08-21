

Na meerdere malen van uitstel is het dan toch bijna zover: Komende week is No Straight Roads verkrijgbaar voor onder andere de PlayStation 4. Je hebt de titel misschien al een paar keer voorbij zien komen, maar misschien was het je allemaal nog wat onduidelijk. Wat is No Straight Roads nu eigenlijk precies? Ontwikkelaar Metronomik legt het je graag nog even uit.

In de onderstaande video worden er wat hoogtepunten aangekaart. De game speelt als een hack & slasher, maar is volledig gefocust op muziek en ritme. Wellicht nog interessanter is dat deze game in zijn geheel in coöp is te spelen. Nieuwsgierig? Check de onderstaande video en de bijbehorende key features, opgesteld door de ontwikkelaar.

A unique music-based action-adventure game that puts music and sound at the heart of the gameplay.

Music is power! Fight an evil empire and lead the musical revolution to take back control of Vinyl City.

Two playable characters, Mayday and Zuke, each with their own music-based weapons and attacks.

An action-adventure with a musical twist. Players can attack, jump and move freely while enemies attack to the beat of the music.

Change the world—with music! Harness the power of music to transform props into weapons and shift between rock & EDM in a seamless and dynamic manner.

Experience eight extraordinary levels inspired by different genres of music.

Defeat giant, memorable bosses with unique personalities.

An energetic soundtrack filled with awesome music.

Upgrade your skill tree to improve your abilities & defeat NSR.

Vanaf 25 augustus is No Straight Roads verkrijgbaar.