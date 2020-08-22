De familie Shelby uit Birmingham staat vooral bekend om hun rol in de tv-serie Peaky Blinders en dat heeft ook ter inspiratie gediend voor een gloednieuwe game: Peak Blinders: Mastermind. Deze game is nu net verkrijgbaar via de PlayStation Store en je kunt er een platinum Trophy in verdienen.
De lijst hieronder spreekt redelijk voor zich, zo lijkt de platinum Trophy niet al te ingewikkeld te zijn, maar vooral een leuke uitdaging. Of de platinum Trophy ook de moeite waard is, dat is aan jou, maar het overzicht kan je daar vast goed bij helpen.
Meer over de game lees je volgende week in onze review.
Platinum
Master of Small Heath
-Get all Trophies
Goud
Completionist
-Pick up 100% of the collectables
Time and time again
-Rewind 300 seconds overall
Stick to the shadows
-Complete 3 levels without getting spotted
Back in a flash
-Get through the first trenches nightmare in 150 seconds
Head of the family
-Get the Gold time on all levels.
Knowledge is power
-Eavesdrop on the Chinese in under 180 seconds.
Zilver
Fear no evil
-Complete level Eight
Master of puppets
-Complete level nine
An uneasy alliance
-Complete level ten
Accomplished hoarder
-Pick up 80% of the collectables
Penny pincher
-Pickpocket 2 guards
Cutting it fine
-Complete an objective with 1 second left
Proving yourself
-Get Gold time on 3 levels
Showing promise
-Get your first Gold time.
Brons
Get the party started
-Complete level one
An eye for an eye
-Complete level two
A storm brewing
-Complete level three
All hands on deck
-Complete level four
Into the breach
-Complete level five
Night before the morning after
-Complete level six
What the tide dragged in
-Complete level seven
Finders keepers
-Pick up 10% of the collectables
Magpie mentality
-Pick up 50% of the collectables
Mind games
-Threaten 5 people
Stroke of lock
-Pick 3 locks
You scratch my back…
-Bribe 3 guards
Brawl for one
-Brawl 10 thugs
Knock knock
-Kick 10 doors
Pyromaniac
-Burn 3 barricades
Driven to distraction
-Distract 10 guards