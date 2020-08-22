

De familie Shelby uit Birmingham staat vooral bekend om hun rol in de tv-serie Peaky Blinders en dat heeft ook ter inspiratie gediend voor een gloednieuwe game: Peak Blinders: Mastermind. Deze game is nu net verkrijgbaar via de PlayStation Store en je kunt er een platinum Trophy in verdienen.

De lijst hieronder spreekt redelijk voor zich, zo lijkt de platinum Trophy niet al te ingewikkeld te zijn, maar vooral een leuke uitdaging. Of de platinum Trophy ook de moeite waard is, dat is aan jou, maar het overzicht kan je daar vast goed bij helpen.

Meer over de game lees je volgende week in onze review.

Platinum

Master of Small Heath

-Get all Trophies

Goud

Completionist

-Pick up 100% of the collectables

Time and time again

-Rewind 300 seconds overall

Stick to the shadows

-Complete 3 levels without getting spotted

Back in a flash

-Get through the first trenches nightmare in 150 seconds

Head of the family

-Get the Gold time on all levels.

Knowledge is power

-Eavesdrop on the Chinese in under 180 seconds.

Zilver

Fear no evil

-Complete level Eight

Master of puppets

-Complete level nine

An uneasy alliance

-Complete level ten

Accomplished hoarder

-Pick up 80% of the collectables

Penny pincher

-Pickpocket 2 guards

Cutting it fine

-Complete an objective with 1 second left

Proving yourself

-Get Gold time on 3 levels

Showing promise

-Get your first Gold time.

Brons

Get the party started

-Complete level one

An eye for an eye

-Complete level two

A storm brewing

-Complete level three

All hands on deck

-Complete level four

Into the breach

-Complete level five

Night before the morning after

-Complete level six

What the tide dragged in

-Complete level seven

Finders keepers

-Pick up 10% of the collectables

Magpie mentality

-Pick up 50% of the collectables

Mind games

-Threaten 5 people

Stroke of lock

-Pick 3 locks

You scratch my back…

-Bribe 3 guards

Brawl for one

-Brawl 10 thugs

Knock knock

-Kick 10 doors

Pyromaniac

-Burn 3 barricades

Driven to distraction

-Distract 10 guards