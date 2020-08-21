In een interview met GamesIndustry.biz gaat Sony dieper op de uitdagingen in om een nieuwe console tijdens een pandemie uit te brengen. Eric Lempel, het hoofd van de wereldwijde marketing bij Sony, geeft aan dat hoewel de vele obstakels, hij overtuigd is dat het bedrijf erin gaat slagen om nog steeds alle “magie en enthousiasme” van voorgaande console launches te evenaren.

Lempel zegt verder dat Sony toegewijd blijft aan het halen van de intern gestelde releasedatum eind dit jaar. Inmiddels is de eerste PlayStation 5 commercial online verschenen en volgens Lempel wordt daarmee de marketing campagne afgetrapt, die de komende weken verder wordt uitgerold. Tot slot had hij liever hands-on evenementen gezien, maar dat is met social distancing en lockdowns helaas (nog) niet mogelijk.

De relevante quotes uit het interview lees je hieronder:

“It’s a massive challenge on every front. Not just for the parts of the organisation that I oversee, but for all parts of the organisation. The nice thing is that we’re pulling it together. We will launch this year — that will happen — and from my end we will absolutely make sure that we will bring all of the magic and all of the excitement of launches that we have had in the past.

“We are still committed to doing that. It’s more challenging than ever, but our gamers expect a lot from us. It’s a chance to celebrate the beginning of a new generation. This spot kicks off PlayStation 5 marketing efforts, and this is just the beginning. So you can see this as the initial entry. Hopefully it looks high quality, hopefully it captures the imagination of the viewer, and from here, it just gets bigger and better.”

“If the world was in a normal place, we would be out there with demo stations at different events, with the ability for consumers to touch the product and interact with it, and really understand what we are talking about. The challenge, early on, became how do we try to express this with a spot, and at the same time, how do we create a spot given the current limitations presented by the global pandemic? So this was a challenge on all fronts for us.”