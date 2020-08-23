

Ruim een week geleden kwam EA Sports UFC 4 uit en hoewel we de game in onze review een redelijk cijfer gaven, hadden we er toch nog wel wat op aan te merken. De ontwikkelaar heeft nu een nieuwe update voor UFC 4 uitgebracht, die verschillende problemen op moet lossen.

Update 2.02 is nu te downloaden en hiermee wordt er onder andere voor gezorgd dat het verdedigen van takedowns goed geregistreerd wordt. Daarnaast is de AI verbeterd en worden er nog allerlei andere aanpassingen en fixes doorgevoerd.

Alle details van de nieuwe update voor EA Sports UFC 4 lees je hieronder in de patch notes.