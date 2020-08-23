

Begin juli verscheen Marvel’s Iron Man VR exclusief voor PlayStation VR. Nu, ruim anderhalve maand na de release, heeft ontwikkelaar Camouflaj een grote update voor de game uitgebracht. Update 1.06 is nu te downloaden en hiermee is de game uitgebreid met nieuwe content en tevens zijn er enkele verbeteringen doorgevoerd.

Met de komst van de update beschikt Marvel’s Iron Man VR nu over een New Game+ modus, waarmee je de game opnieuw kunt spelen zonder je Research Points en Impulse Armor unlocks kwijt te raken. Ook is de extra moeilijk Ultimate moeilijkheidsgraad toegevoegd, evenals nieuwe wapens. Tevens zijn er nieuwe uitdagingen om te voltooien. Update 1.06 brengt daarnaast diverse verbeteringen met zich mee, waaronder verkorte laadtijden en de mogelijkheid om bepaalde missies over te slaan.

Alle details van update 1.06 voor Marvel’s Iron Man VR lees je hieronder.

New Game Modes

We are adding two new game modes designed for those who are hungry for more.

The much-requested New Game+ will allow you to re-experience the story without giving up your Research Points and unlocks for the Impulse Armor. The New Game+ mode will only be available once you’ve completed the game. And if you’re a hardcore player who has already mastered “Invincible” difficulty, you should definitely give the new “Ultimate” difficulty mode in the new patch for a spin to see what you’re really made of!

New Weapons

Of course, if you’re going to be replaying the story or challenging a new difficulty mode, why not try out some of the new weapons that can be unlocked at the Armor Station?

The Continuous Beam Repulsor – Allows you to sustain a beam for several seconds, dealing continuous damage as long as it’s held.

– Allows you to sustain a beam for several seconds, dealing continuous damage as long as it’s held. EM Charge Cannon – It can fire a charged shot right through the hardlight shields of those pesky Skull, Revenant, and Wight drones.

– It can fire a charged shot right through the hardlight shields of those pesky Skull, Revenant, and Wight drones. Micro Swarm – A “fire-and-forget” intelligent anti-swarm weapon, great for disabling large groups of enemies.

– A “fire-and-forget” intelligent anti-swarm weapon, great for disabling large groups of enemies. The Gravity Bomb – Creates a singularity that traps multiple enemies in a single location and is perfect for setting up a devastating shot from the Scatter Shot or Anti Armor Missile!

New Custom Armor Decos & Challenges

Another set of eight awesome Custom Armor Decos by our character artist Chris Foster will be added to the Armor Station in the garage, along with new challenges to overcome for unlocking them. Among the eight Custom Armor Decos is the Iron Patriot, in case you missed our launch weekend promotion.

New Quality of Life Features

In addition to the new content above, we’ve been hard at work improving user experience.