Uitgever PQube en ontwikkelaar Level 91 Entertainment hebben een geanimeerde trailer uitgebracht van Inertial Drift, die ook meteen als opening dient voor de game. Het betreft een drift-heavy 1-op-1 arcade racer waarin driften dus erg centraal staat. Welke modi er allemaal in zitten tref je in de key details hieronder, vrijgegeven door de ontwikkelaar.

Mocht je jouw nieuwsgierigheid in deze game niet kunnen temmen, dan is er via Steam alvast een demo-versie beschikbaar alvorens de volledige release op 11 september. Aanvankelijk was de release gepland voor 7 oktober, maar dit is nu vervroegd.