Uitgever PQube en ontwikkelaar Level 91 Entertainment hebben een geanimeerde trailer uitgebracht van Inertial Drift, die ook meteen als opening dient voor de game. Het betreft een drift-heavy 1-op-1 arcade racer waarin driften dus erg centraal staat. Welke modi er allemaal in zitten tref je in de key details hieronder, vrijgegeven door de ontwikkelaar.
Mocht je jouw nieuwsgierigheid in deze game niet kunnen temmen, dan is er via Steam alvast een demo-versie beschikbaar alvorens de volledige release op 11 september. Aanvankelijk was de release gepland voor 7 oktober, maar dit is nu vervroegd.
- Practice – Practice makes… you know the rest. This mode keeps things simple—just you, your car and the road. It’s the perfect way to get used to the handling of a brand new car for the first time, without having to compete for track-space with rivals.
- Ghost Battle – Like practice mode, this is another great place to hone your craft, only this time you’ll be racing against the ghosts of other players. Unlike in a full one-versus-one race, Ghost Battles allow you a valuable insight into the way your opponents approach a track. Keep an eye out for their glowing skid-trails to help you study their lines and knock valuable seconds off your lap times.
- Time Attack – Those who have already checked out the Inertial Drift: Sunset Prologue will be more than familiar with this mode. The objective is simple—record the fastest lap. Achieving it will be another matter…
- Race – This is what’s it’s all about. Intense, head-to-head racing in some of the most exciting cars you’ll ever get behind the wheel of. All cars are fitted with the Phase Shift Impact Prevention System, so all you and your opponent need to do is focus on your lines. But don’t make the mistake of thinking there won’t be any crashes—the 20 tracks will demand total concentration and no shortage of skill to navigate safely.
- Duel – As well as a traditional race, you can also take on drivers in Duel mode. Score points by putting distance between yourself and an opponent—and the first driver to fill up their bar wins! The race lead can swing frequently from one driver to another in Inertial Drift, so every second you can stay ahead is vital.
- Endurance – In this mode you’ll race solo, attempting to reach each checkpoint before the timer runs out. Sure, the first lap might be easy enough—but how long will you be able to keep it up?
- Style – Every drifter knows that it’s not always about speed. This mode rewards those who are willing to take a risk in the pursuit of style. Race on the very limits of the track and earn points for nose skims, dirt drops and more. You can chain up moves for a greater reward, but be warned: you will be penalized for crashing.
Dat is dus gewoon Ridge Racer. Zelfs de muziek lijkt erop.