Het is nog anderhalve week alvorens Marvel’s Avengers in de winkels ligt en steeds meer details worden over de superheldengame bekendgemaakt. Ook zijn nu de Trophies bekend, die online zijn gegaan op het PlayStation Network en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht.
Al deze Trophies kun je in de game verzamelen en het is over het algemeen redelijk vanzelfsprekend. Wel vraagt het ogenschijnlijk veel tijd, maar met een lange post-launch ondersteuning mag dat geen probleem zijn.
Voordat je de lijst doorspit wel even een waarschuwing: het bevat wat spoilers.
Platinum
Omega Level Accomplishment
-Earn all Trophies
Goud
On the Mountaintop
-Reach Power Level 150 with any Hero
New Girl Makes Good
-Defeat MODOK and the Kree
Zilver
Back in Business
-Earn a total of 250 Hero Levels across the entire Hero Roster
Group Effort
-Reach rank 25 in any faction
Gold Star Success
-Complete 100 assignments
To the Dark and Back Again
-Complete 50 Hive missions
Holding It Down
-Complete 30 War Zones at Challenge III or higher rating
Old Fashioned Beat Down
-Complete HARM Challenges I to V
Truly Elite
-Complete an Elite Heroic Hive
Brons
Super Hero Business
-Complete 10 assignments
Team Player
-Reach Hero Level 5 with 5 different Heroes
Time to Shine
-Reach Hero Level 50 and purchase all skills for any Hero
Tentative Peace
-Complete 15 Villain Sectors
Treasure Trove
-Open 50 Cache strongboxes
Honeycomb Hideout
-Complete five Hive missions
Former Glory
-Complete the “Iconic Avengers” mission chain
Clear Skies
-Complete the “A Global Offensive” mission chain
Rough and Tumble
-Reach a combo of 20 hits or higher
And That’s How It’s Done
-Defeat 10 or more enemies with a single Heroic ability activation
Trying on Perfection
-Earn a 100% rating on a mission without any team member being downed
Seeing Stars
-Earn a five star rating on an objective without any team member taking damage
The Best Around
-Earn a 100% rating for any War Zone at Challenge IV rating
More Important Things To Do
-Complete any mission in under three minutes
The Best Defense
-Defeat any 20 different enemy types
Prized Collection
-Collect a full comic set
Information Overload
-Collect 50 intelligence files
Wanting for Nothing
-Collect 500 gear items
Odds and Ends
-Collect three Artifacts
Savior of the People
-Rescue 100 AIM prisoners
Become Legend
-Equip all Legendary or better gear with any hero
Fundamentally Flawless
-Defeat 50 enemies with Assault Heroic or Ultimate Heroic abilities
Muahahahahaha!
-Fully upgrade a major artifact
Investing in the Future
-Fully upgrade any gear item
Shopping Spree
-Purchase an item from two different faction vendors
Breaking and Entering
-Break into 30 Depots
A Surprise Every Time
-Open 100 strongboxes
Golden Ticket
-Reach the VIP balcony
The Adventure Begins
-Escape the clutches of AIM in New Jersey
Lost But Not Forgotten
-Discover the location of the Chimera
A Little Bit Broken
-Recruit Bruce Banner
From the Ashes
-Recover the SHIELD Protocols
No Suit, No Problem
-Recruit Tony Stark
Patent Violation
-Destroy the AIM arc reactor
Gone To Ground
-Locate the Ant Hill
Itsy Bitsy
-Recruit Black Widow
A Novel Way to Travel
-Rescue Inhumans from the research facility
Thunderous Applause
-Stop the Helicarrier from crashing into New York City
Unparalleled View
-Reach the AIM space station
Welcome Back, Old Friend
-Rescue Captain America
Avengers Assemble!
-Reunite the Avengers
Ik zou overwegen om deze game toch maar niet uit te brengen
@Anoniem-7714: want ?
Beta is me helaas flink tegen gevallen. Begon wel tof met die intro missie maar het is een behoorlijk generieke button bash game
@Anoniem-6108:
Ik heb afgelopen weekend de beta gespeeld en die viel me echt enorm tegen. Het is in principe rammen op wat knopjes en je komt een heel eind.
En daarnaast voelt op het bewegen na elk karakter hetzelfde.
budgetbak titel, leuk om dan eens samen te spelen met een vriend ofzo…
niet meer waard dan 15 euro…
Iemand al de trophy lijst van Project Cars 3 en/of Tony Hawk 1+2?
@Anoniem-6108:
Zie de reacties, en dit lees ik veel
@Anoniem-1657: vergeet niet sommige plekken zijn beetje copy paste. Hahah.
Niet de hele lijst doorgelopen maar lijkt best makkelijk.
Game is toch al zaterdag speelbaar met early acces?