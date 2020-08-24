

Het is nog anderhalve week alvorens Marvel’s Avengers in de winkels ligt en steeds meer details worden over de superheldengame bekendgemaakt. Ook zijn nu de Trophies bekend, die online zijn gegaan op het PlayStation Network en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht.

Al deze Trophies kun je in de game verzamelen en het is over het algemeen redelijk vanzelfsprekend. Wel vraagt het ogenschijnlijk veel tijd, maar met een lange post-launch ondersteuning mag dat geen probleem zijn.

Voordat je de lijst doorspit wel even een waarschuwing: het bevat wat spoilers.

Platinum

Omega Level Accomplishment

-Earn all Trophies

Goud

On the Mountaintop

-Reach Power Level 150 with any Hero

New Girl Makes Good

-Defeat MODOK and the Kree

Zilver

Back in Business

-Earn a total of 250 Hero Levels across the entire Hero Roster

Group Effort

-Reach rank 25 in any faction

Gold Star Success

-Complete 100 assignments

To the Dark and Back Again

-Complete 50 Hive missions

Holding It Down

-Complete 30 War Zones at Challenge III or higher rating

Old Fashioned Beat Down

-Complete HARM Challenges I to V

Truly Elite

-Complete an Elite Heroic Hive

Brons

Super Hero Business

-Complete 10 assignments

Team Player

-Reach Hero Level 5 with 5 different Heroes

Time to Shine

-Reach Hero Level 50 and purchase all skills for any Hero

Tentative Peace

-Complete 15 Villain Sectors

Treasure Trove

-Open 50 Cache strongboxes

Honeycomb Hideout

-Complete five Hive missions

Former Glory

-Complete the “Iconic Avengers” mission chain

Clear Skies

-Complete the “A Global Offensive” mission chain

Rough and Tumble

-Reach a combo of 20 hits or higher

And That’s How It’s Done

-Defeat 10 or more enemies with a single Heroic ability activation

Trying on Perfection

-Earn a 100% rating on a mission without any team member being downed

Seeing Stars

-Earn a five star rating on an objective without any team member taking damage

The Best Around

-Earn a 100% rating for any War Zone at Challenge IV rating

More Important Things To Do

-Complete any mission in under three minutes

The Best Defense

-Defeat any 20 different enemy types

Prized Collection

-Collect a full comic set

Information Overload

-Collect 50 intelligence files

Wanting for Nothing

-Collect 500 gear items

Odds and Ends

-Collect three Artifacts

Savior of the People

-Rescue 100 AIM prisoners

Become Legend

-Equip all Legendary or better gear with any hero

Fundamentally Flawless

-Defeat 50 enemies with Assault Heroic or Ultimate Heroic abilities

Muahahahahaha!

-Fully upgrade a major artifact

Investing in the Future

-Fully upgrade any gear item

Shopping Spree

-Purchase an item from two different faction vendors

Breaking and Entering

-Break into 30 Depots

A Surprise Every Time

-Open 100 strongboxes

Golden Ticket

-Reach the VIP balcony

The Adventure Begins

-Escape the clutches of AIM in New Jersey

Lost But Not Forgotten

-Discover the location of the Chimera

A Little Bit Broken

-Recruit Bruce Banner

From the Ashes

-Recover the SHIELD Protocols

No Suit, No Problem

-Recruit Tony Stark

Patent Violation

-Destroy the AIM arc reactor

Gone To Ground

-Locate the Ant Hill

Itsy Bitsy

-Recruit Black Widow

A Novel Way to Travel

-Rescue Inhumans from the research facility

Thunderous Applause

-Stop the Helicarrier from crashing into New York City

Unparalleled View

-Reach the AIM space station

Welcome Back, Old Friend

-Rescue Captain America

Avengers Assemble!

-Reunite the Avengers