De week is weer bijna ten einde en het was een drukke week met veel releases. Hierdoor is ook de PlayStation Store flink aangevuld met een hoop nieuwe games, downloadbare content en zelfs wat demo’s. Vanzelfsprekend hebben we weer alles op een rijtje gezet en het overzicht tref je hieronder.
Games
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time – €39,99 (PS4)
- Alphaset by POWGI – €7,99 (PS4/PS Vita)
- Cinders – €19,99 (PS4)
- Descenders – €21,99 (PS4)
- Kandagawa Jet Girls — Digital Deluxe Edition – €59,99 (PS4)
- Madden NFL 21 – €69,99 (PS4)
- Madden NFL 21: Deluxe Edition – €89,99 (PS4)
- Madden NFL 21: MVP Edition – €99,99 (PS4)
- No Straight Roads – €39,99 (PS4)
- No Straight Roads – Digital Deluxe Edition – €44,99 (PS4)
- Project CARS 3 – €69,99 (PS4)
- Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition – €99,99 (PS4)
- Street Power Football – €49,99 (PS4)
- Streets of Rogue: Character Pack Edition – €21,99 (PS4)
- Brunch Club – €12,99 (PS4)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – €29,99 (PS4)
- Outbreak: The New Nightmare – €12,99 (PS4)
- Table Tennis – €9,99 (PS4)
- Eastasiasoft Indie Shmup Bundle – €8,99 (PS4)
- Nexomon: Extinction – €19,99 (PS4)
- Sushi Break Head to Head – €7,99 (PS4)
- Shing! – €19,99 (PS4)
- A Hero and A Garden – €4,99 (PS4)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – €59,99 (PS4)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Deluxe Edition – €79,99 (PS4)
- Death end re;Quest 2 – €49,99 (PS4)
- Death end re;Quest 2 Deluxe Pack – €59,99 (PS4)
- Giraffe and Annika – €29,99 (PS4)
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars – €49,99 (PS4)
- Road Bustle – €0,99 (PS4)
- Windbound – €29,99 (PS4)
- Wasteland 3 – €59,99 (PS4)
- Hypnospace Outlaw – €16,99 (PS4)
Demo’s
Downloadbare content
Children of Morta (PS4)
- Paws and Claws – €3,99
Darwin Project (PS4)
- PlayStation Plus Kronos Red Pack – Gratis
UFC 4 (PS4)
World of Tanks (PS4)
- Bretagne Panther Ultiem – €26,99
Warframe (PS4)
- Initiate pakket – €14,99
- Deimos Swarm-supporterpakket – €54,99
- Deimos Neophyte-supporterpakket – €4,99
- Deimos Hive-supporterpakket – €29,99
Madden NFL 21 (PS4)
- Deluxe upgrade – €20,-
- Madden Ultimate Team Starter-pack – €4,99
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (PS4)
- Reploid Remixes – Gratis
Rocket Arena (PS4)
- Mythic Upgrade – €5,-
Kandagawa Jet Girls (PS4)
- Bunny Costume (Carrot Orange) – €2,99
- Japanese-Style Bikini (White Tiger) – €2,99
- Sailor Bikini (Strawberry Red) – €2,99
- Wedding Bikini (Aqua Blue) – €2,99
- Maid Bikini (Lemon Yellow) – €2,99
- Yumi and Asuka Character Set (SENRAN KAGURA) – €9,99
- Murasaki and Mirai Character Set (SENRAN KAGURA) – €9,99
- Ikaruga and Yomi Character Set (SENRAN KAGURA) – €9,99
- Homura and Hikage Character Set (SENRAN KAGURA) – €9,99
- SENRAN KAGURA Character Pass – €29,99
Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)
- Klassiek Femme Fatale-skinpakket – Gratis
The Catch: Carp and Coarse (PS4)
- Lake Beasts Equipment Pack – €6,99
NASCAR Heat 5 (PS4)
- August Pack – €12,99
Control (PS4)
- Expansion 2 ‘AWE’ – €14,99
Streets Of Rogue (PS4)
- Character Pack – €5,99
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (PS4)
- “Legend of the Galactic Heroes” Collab: Galactic Empire vol.2 and FPA vol.2 – Gratis
- “Legend of the Galactic Heroes” Collab Scenario “In the Midst of an Endless Dream” and Reinhard and Yang Officer Data Set – Gratis
Rock Band (PS4)
- Blinding Lights – The Weeknd – €1,99
- Cradles – Sub Urban – €1,49
- Season 18 Season Pass – €19,99
Apex Legends (PS4)
- Boosted Pack – €4,99
Wasteland 3 (PS4)
- Colorado Survival Gear – Gratis
Project CARS 3 (PS4)
- Season Pass – €34,99
- Ignition Pack – Gratis
Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PS4)
- Character Pass – €24,99
3on3 FreeStyle (PS4)
- 600 punten inlogbonus – €19,99
Ik pak de demo’s mee.