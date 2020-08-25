

In Watch Dogs: Legion kun je on-the-fly wisselen van personage, wat één van de unieke features in de game is. Dat lijkt de manier te zijn hoe de game gespeeld zal worden, maar dat is niet het enige. Uit een Reddit AMA sessie afgelopen weekend is gebleken dat de game ook over een permadeath optie beschikt.

Mocht je voor deze optie kiezen, dan speel je de hele game met één personage. Dit is ook mogelijk op de laagste moeilijkheidsgraad en zolang je personage niet gearresteerd wordt, in het ziekenhuis terechtkomt of gedood wordt, dan kan je blijven spelen. Dit op een paar kleine uitzonderingen na waarbij je een specifiek iemand nodig hebt.

“Permadeath is an option in the main game, so you do not have to play with Permadeath on. Either way, you can choose to use one character throughout the game – as long as they are not arrested or hospitalized (or killed), you can stick with the same character throughout – except for a couple of instances where you might need someone specific.”

Een andere variant hierop is de permadeath modus waarbij je wisselt tussen alle personages. Als al jouw personages op hetzelfde moment dood zijn, zijn gearresteerd of in het ziekenhuis liggen, dan zal het game over zijn. Op dat moment zul je helemaal opnieuw moeten beginnen. Nadert het einde voor je personages? Dan kun je permadeath uitzetten in het menu, maar niet opnieuw aanzetten.

“If you are playing in Permadeath Mode (which is optional) and all of your characters are Dead, or simultaneously Arrested or Hospitalized, and you have none left, the game is over and you will need to restart from the beginning. Permadeath can be turned off (but not back on) in the options menu at any time. Whether you are in Permadeath or not, operatives can be arrested or hospitalized, which takes them out of action for a while, but you can recruit people to reduce that time (such as Doctors or Police Officers who can get your operatives back faster).”

Interessant is ook wat in het laatste stukje staat. Je kunt het proces van iemand oplappen of zijn/haar vrijlating versnellen door specifieke individuen te rekruteren. Zo hangt alles met elkaar samen en zo te horen kan je ook op een manier spelen die je zelf prettig vindt, want het is qua moeilijkheidsgraad volledig te customizen.

Het enige wat van permadeath is uitgesloten is de multiplayer, want dat zou simpelweg niet leuk zijn. Over dat segment van de game zullen we binnenkort meer horen.