

Al een paar jaar organiseert Geoff Keighley de Game Awards en dat is anno 2020 natuurlijk een ietwat lastig verhaal met het coronavirus. Maar gezien het pas in december zal plaatsvinden heeft men genoeg tijd gehad om zich hier op voor te bereiden en het blijkt nu dat de show gewoon doorgaat zoals gepland.

Het enige grote verschil is dat ontwikkelaars nu niet ingevlogen worden naar Los Angeles, want dat zou te risicovol zijn. In plaats daarvan zal The Game Awards 2020 volledig digitaal plaatsvinden en zowel bestaan uit van te voren opgenomen content alsook live presentatie.

Om daar een indruk van te krijgen verwijst Keighley naar Gamescom Opening Night Live, dat donderdagavond zal plaatsvinden en op een soortgelijke wijze opgezet is qua uitzenden, show en meer.

“Yeah… what I will say about it is, we have a very interesting plan for the show this year. We’re definitely doing it. A lot of people are [asking], ‘Are you delaying it? The Oscars are being postponed, are you postponing The Game Awards?’ We are absolutely not. We’ll share more in the coming weeks about it, but it’s actually probably going to be our biggest show yet.

“We are obviously not going to have 10,000 people in a room together, physically, for the show, but I think… you’ll see a little bit of this with how we do GamesCom. We’re definitely doing more than just me in a room, announcing winners. I’m really passionate about [still] doing the show live, versus something pre-recorded. So, yeah, we’re working on some scenarios for ways we can present the show live with a bit of spectacle to people… without the public [being] able to buy tickets to come to the show, and things like that, this year.”