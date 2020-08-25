Ontwikkelaar Infinity Ward heeft vannacht de patch notes van update 1.26 voor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare en Warzone bekendgemaakt. Uiteraard is dit voorbereidend werk voor het aankomende Games of Summer evenement dat met Season Five Reloaded naar Call of Duty: Modern Warfare en Warzone komt.
De volledige patch notes kun je hieronder lezen:
MODERN WARFARE:
- Ground War
- Ground War Reinforce (32 players)
- Blueprint Gunfight
- Shoot the Ship
- Face Off Verdansk Stadium (2v2)
WARZONE:
- BR Solos
- BR Duos
- BR Trios
- BR Quads
- Plunder: Quads
- King Slayer Trios
GENERAL FIXES:
- Ground War: You can now spawn on APCs even while they’re in combat, just as long as the vehicle isn’t low on health
- You can now inspect your weapon during infil sequences!
- Fix for a bug where players could see Tracker footprints on the ground after respawning, even when they don’t have the perk equipped
- Fix for an issue where the Riot Shield could appear sideways in the preview screen
- Also, fixed a bug where the Riot Shield could appear crooked in the squad walk
- Fixed a bug where using Flaming Throwing Knives would not reset Dead Silence
- Season 5 Week 1 challenge reads: “Call in the Personal UAV Killstreak 7 Times.” Should be written as Personal Radar
- The Week 1 challenge reads: “Play 3 matches with Wyatt and your Coalition Operator”. Using and instead of as
- Fix for an issue where the scoreboard could reflect inaccurate information when going from a multiplayer match to a Warzone match
- Fixed a bug where some users were unable to unblock players
- Fixed a bug where the ‘World Eater’ calling card appeared animated, although it should be a static image
- Fix for an issue where partially watching the killcam and then skipping it, can sometimes result in reduced respawn time
- Various fixes to help the Tomogunchi Turbo watch function as intended
- Fixed an issue where the Stopping Round Field Upgrade could become unlimited after using two of the same weapon
WEAPONS:
- Adjusted weapon stats graphs to better match rate of fire and post-launch weapon balancing
- Fix for a bug where tracers could lose their impact VFX when the ammunition is changed from the default 5.56 NATO ammunition on the M4
- Sniper – Thermal Scope: lowered optic resolution and reduced thermal range
- Adding ‘HEI’ (High Explosive Incendiary) label to cosmetic dismembering ammo types
WARZONE:
- Fix for an issue where the gas mask could become invulnerable
- Fixed a bug where the yellow highlighting of your name in the Squad widget was missing from BR Buy Back
- Fix for a bug where the parachute could open randomly when jumping over certain areas of the map
- In BR Quads, the player’s minimap icon had both the downed icon and arrow when the player started the Most Wanted contract. This has been fixed
- Fixed a bug where the loot dropped from a squadmate who died in the gulag would be available for other squad members to pick up if they enter the same gulag
- Fixed a bug where players will observe no ping audio from a spectator creating world pings
- Various fixes for issues with Self Revive:
- Players may see no UI for Self Revive after buying it at a kiosk, then see the Self Revive ‘Use’ UI right before the player dies when downed but too late to be able to revive themselves
- Players may see no UI for Self Revive and when downed, they are able to use a Self Revive
- Players may be unable to buy a Self Revive at a kiosk stating “The player already has this item”, despite not having one in their inventory
CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE:
- Fixed a bug where barrels with integrated suppressors were still available