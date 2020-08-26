

Project CARS 3 is de nieuwe racer van Slightly Mad Studios en vanzelfsprekend kun je in deze titel weer een mooie reeks Trophies bij elkaar racen. Die zijn inmiddels online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en dat brengt ons vandaag bij het onderstaande overzicht.

Als we de lijst doornemen zien we dat de platinum Trophy veel tijd kost, maar zeker niet onmogelijk is. Het is vooral deelnemen aan heel veel evenementen, veel races rijden, je auto’s upgraden en nog veel meer. Voor de liefhebbers van racegames dus een mooie uitdaging.

Platinum

Slightly Mad Racer

-Earn all other trophies

Goud

They Call Me The Track Master

-Master 15 different tracks.

Objectively Mad

-Complete 200 Career Objectives.

Veteran Racer

-Reach Player Level 3

Zilver

Pace Setter

-Compete in 3 different Pace Setter events.

Grease Monkey

-Apply upgrades to a road car to take it into the next road car class.

Achieving Those Goals

-Complete a total of 25 Career Objectives.

Track Master In Training

-Master 3 different tracks.

Perfectionist

-Perfect over 100 corners.

Making Contacts

-Unlock 5 Career Invitational Events.

Rapid Fire Racer

-Compete in 10 Multiplayer Quick Races.

Silverware

-Win your first Career Championship.

Taskmaster

-Earn 20 Accolades.

Seasoned Racer

-Reach Player Level 2

Challenge Accepted

-Complete 20 Career Objectives in Challenge Events

Goal Orientated

-Complete 50 Career Objectives.

Stripped To The Bone

-Upgrade a Road spec car to Race Spec with a ‘Race Conversion’.

Making Adversaries

-Post a time or score in 10 unique Rivals Events.

Maximising Potential

-Upgrade a race car to its highest possible Performance Index Rating (PIR).

Objectively Brilliant

-Complete 100 Career Objectives.

Car Collector

-Purchase 25 unique cars.

Silverware Collection

-Win 5 different Championships in Career.

Overcome Your Rivals

-Earn 300 Rival Points in a single season

Brons

Here’s The Keys

-Purchase your first car.

The Journey Begins

-Complete the first Career race.

Mastering the trade

-Master your first track.

The Treble

-Complete all 3 Career Objectives in a single Career Event.

New Challenger Approaching

-Post a time or score for when a Rivals Event completes.

Deserved Recognition

-Earn your first Career Accolade.

Right On Time

-Compete in a scheduled online race.

Splish Splash

-Win in a 3+ Lap race in Thunderstorm conditions.

Stickered

-Apply multiple decals to one of your cars.

Bargain Hunter

-Purchase a car from the Showroom that’s discounted in the ‘Daily Deal’.

A Smashing Time

-Smash 100 targets in Breakout.

Custom Plates

-Alter the license plate on 3 or more of your vehicles.

Smashed It

-Compete in 5 different Breakout events.

Under The Hood

-Complete a race using either the ‘High Speed’ or ‘High Grip’ Tuning Presets in a race car.

Project CARS 3 is vanaf aanstaande vrijdag verkrijgbaar.