Je ziet de laatste tijd steeds meer series op Netflix verschijnen die zijn gebaseerd op games. De streamingdienst heeft de volgende alweer in de pijplijn zitten en dat is Resident Evil. Wanneer deze serie zal verschijnen is echter nog niet bekend.

In januari kwam het gerucht naar buiten dat er een Netflix-serie omtrent Resident Evil zou verschijnen en een maand later lekte zelfs de plotomschrijving online. Het was dus niet meer dan een kwestie van tijd tot dit nieuws officieel zou worden onthuld. Het heeft dus een paar maanden geduurd, maar nu is de kogel door de kerk.

Netflix heeft via Twitter laten weten dat Resident Evil een ‘live-action’ serie is die zal draaien rond de ‘Wesker kids’ Jade en Billie. Het verhaal zal in twee tijdslijnen plaatsvinden, die 10 jaar uit elkaar liggen. De officiële beschrijving van het verhaal is als volgt:

The Netflix series will tell its new story across two timelines. In the first, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. The second, more than a decade into the future sees less than 15 million people left on Earth. And more than 6 billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now 30, struggles to survive in this new world, while the secrets from her past—about her sister, her father and herself—continue to haunt her.