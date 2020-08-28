Fans van The Walking Dead kunnen dit jaar met een nieuwe game van hun favoriete tv-serie aan de slag. Alleen is het niet een titel die je zou verwachten, want de reeks wordt gemixt met Bridge Constructor.

In Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead is het de bedoeling om te ontsnappen aan de zombies. Dit doe je door stevige bruggen te bouwen, zodat je ongeschonden van A naar B kunt komen, zonder dat je naar beneden stort en alsnog het leven laat.

De volledige omschrijving is als volgt:

A brand new take on the genre, developed by the creators of the acclaimed Bridge Constructor: Portal.

Prepare for the ultimate mashup experience!

Join a group of survivors as they fight against hordes of undead walkers and a hostile human community. Build bridges and other constructions through bleak landscapes and ruined structures.

Team up with fan-favorite characters like Daryl, Michonne and Eugene, and create safe passage for iconic vehicles from the series.

Use movable level objects, explosives and baits to your advantage as you lure walkers into lethal traps and guide your survivors to safety.

Enjoy the physics-based frenzy and ragdoll animations as walkers succumb to the forces of gravity.