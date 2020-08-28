Codemasters heeft Playgrounds voor het aankomende DiRT 5 onthuld. Het stelt spelers in staat om zelf banen te maken en deze online te delen. Volgens Robert Karp van Codemasters biedt het oneindig veel mogelijkheden voor spelers om hun creativiteit kwijt te kunnen. Daarnaast is het voor het eerst dat zoiets aan de DiRT 5-franchise wordt toegevoegd. De trailer hieronder geeft je een beter beeld van wat je te wachten staat:

Eerder had Codemasters DiRT 5 uitgesteld. De game komt nu op 16 oktober uit. Ondertussen is wel al de soundtrack van DiRT 5 bekendgemaakt. Wil je alles over Playgrounds weten? Zie dan het onderstaande overzicht:

Playgrounds allows players to design, create, edit and race on custom arenas and instantly share with the world. Using a vast suite of objects from bumps, kickers and ramps, to loops, tunnels and rings of fire, players can get creative with endless possibilities. Start with a blank canvas inside the iconic Cape Town Stadium in South Africa or take to the open space of the Arizona desert. From there, players can choose from three exciting game modes:

Gate Crasher – A high-speed checkpoint dash through strategically placed gates. While it sounds simple, after adding loops and other obstacles, the challenge increases ten-fold.

– A high-speed checkpoint dash through strategically placed gates. While it sounds simple, after adding loops and other obstacles, the challenge increases ten-fold. Gymkhana – Create a high-skill, fast-thrills arena peppered with drifts, donuts, and trick objects placed with precision for the perfect challenge. Players are rewarded for speed and style.

– Create a high-skill, fast-thrills arena peppered with drifts, donuts, and trick objects placed with precision for the perfect challenge. Players are rewarded for speed and style. Smash Attack – The ultimate four-wheeled hide and seek. Strategically position smashable objects and define a target score. Players must find and collect all objects in the fastest time possible.

Once happy with the design, choose a vehicle, complete the event, create a thumbnail using the in-game Photo mode, and upload. Players from around the world can download the Playground and post their best scores to the leaderboard. The only limit to a player’s creativity is their imagination. For those who want to get straight to the action, the Discover menu is the place to go. The Featured category hosts ever-changing arenas that the studio recommends and curates. The Top option gives players instant access to the highest-rated challenges from the community. For players who can’t decide, Lucky Dip serves a menu from all three game modes.