

Op 22 oktober verschijnt Asterix & Obelix XXL Romastered voor de PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch en pc. Het duurt dus niet lang meer voordat we weer Romeinen de lucht in kunnen meppen met het iconische duo en om ons warm te maken deelt ontwikkelaar OSome Studio nu een nieuwe trailer.

Samen met de nieuwe beelden deelt uitgever Microïds ook nog een kort overzicht van waar de game uit bestaat en wat je kunt verwachten. Die details tref je onder de trailer.

About – Asterix and Obelix XXL Romastered will offer up to date graphics, an option to switch between the original game and the remastered visuals, two new game modes, new gameplay, new camera and some animations reworked from the ground up! Fans will be delighted to know that the original voices have been kept!

Story – Asterix and Obelix come back to their village after a great day hunting boars only to find their village in flames and their friends missing. By Toutatis! Romans have striked again! Our two heroes and their dog Idefix set off on their journey to find the missing villagers held as prisoners all around the world.

Fight thousands of Romans, explore the world—Gaul, Egypt, Greece, Rome—and face the greatest challenges in this long-awaited remaster!