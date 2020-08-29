Intussen zitten we toch al even te wachten op de release van Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, de actie-RPG die gebaseerd is op de tabletop RPG Werewolf: The Apocalypse. Een releasedatum is ons inmiddels al meegedeeld, dus het aftellen is in principe al begonnen. Om ons nog wat warmer te maken voor de release, zette ontwikkelaar Cyanide Studio nu nog eens een nieuwe trailer online.

Het gaat om een cinematic trailer, dus verwacht hier geen nieuwe gameplay te zien te krijgen. Wat je wel kan verwachten is een intensief gevecht tussen man en machine en tussen wolf en machine. Voeg daar nog wat traumatiserende flashbacks aan toe en je hebt een intens spektakel om u tegen te zeggen!

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood verschijnt op 4 februari 2021. Hieronder kan je een beschrijving van de game, alsook de genoemde trailer bekijken.

A unique experience full of savage combat and mystical adventures, inspired by the famous role-playing game.

You are Cahal, a powerful Garou who chose to go into exile after losing control of his destructive rage. You can transform into a wolf and a Crinos, a huge ferocious beast. You must master the three forms and powers of human, wolf and Crinos to punish those who defile Gaia, Mother Earth. But your worst enemy is yourself: if you don’t contain your rage, it can destroy you once again…

Each form has its advantages: the wolf can sneak around undetected, Cahal as a human can interact with other people, and the Werewolf can unleash its rage to tear enemies apart. This rage is your greatest asset but also your weakness…

On his quest for redemption and blood, Cahal plays a crucial role in the great war between the Garou and Endron, a powerful oil company that serves the Wyrm, a destructive spirit ravaging the planet.