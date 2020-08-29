De horrorsequel Little Nightmares II dook tijdens Gamescom Opening Night Live eindelijk weer op en wist ons, middels een trailer, te verrassen met nieuwe beelden en een releasedatum.

Ontwikkelaar Tarsier Studios doet daar nu nog een schepje bovenop en geeft ons nog meer nieuwe beelden van de game én wat fantastisch nieuws voor diegenen die van plan zijn een PS5 aan te schaffen. Jawel, iedereen die Little Nightmares II op een PS4-systeem koopt, kan helemaal gratis ook de PS5-versie spelen middels een upgrade.

Hieronder kan je een korte beschrijving van de game nalezen, alsook zo’n 15 minuten aan nieuwe gameplay aanschouwen. Little Nightmares II verschijnt op 11 februari 2021.

Little Nightmares II is a suspense-adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. With Six, the girl in a yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower and save Six from her terrible fate; but their journey will not be straightforward as Mono and Six will face a gallery of new threats from the terrible residents of this world.

Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?