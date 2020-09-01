

Ruim een jaar geleden werd bij State of Play de avonturengame AWAY: The Survival Series aangekondigd voor de PlayStation 4. Sindsdien hebben we er weinig van vernomen, maar de titel is nog altijd in ontwikkeling en heeft nu een releaseperiode gekregen. De ontwikkelaar laat weten dat deze game gepland staat voor begin 2021.

De game zal dan uitkomen voor de PlayStation 4 en pc. Over een eventuele next-gen versie is met nog geen woord gerept, dus dat is even afwachten. Tot slot hebben we nog een nieuwe gameplay video voor jullie, die uitgebreider is dan de vorige gameplay demo. Samen met een overzicht van de game, mocht je vergeten zijn wat het ook alweer was.