

De Trophies van Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 zijn vlak voor het verschijnen van de game online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht. Als we de lijst doorspitten zien we een gedeelte Trophies die vrij gemakkelijk zijn, maar voor de platinum moet je wel echt aan de bak.

Zo dien je een 99,9 score te behalen in een wedstrijd, gouden medailles te verzamelen, bizarre scores aaneen te rijgen en nog veel meer. Het is zeker niet onmogelijk, maar dat de platinum van deze game behalen een uitdaging vormt mag een understatement genoemd worden.

Platinum

Pro Skater Returns

-Complete all other Trophies!

Goud

Legen-Dairy

-Earn the “Legend” Challenge Collection.

Got There

-Complete all “Hard” Get-Theres.

You Broke the Scoreboard

-Achieve a High Score of 10,000,000+ on any classic Park.

Gap Master

-Complete all Gap collections.

Zilver

The Truth is In Here

-Find every alien plushie.

Grand Tourer

-Complete every goal in THPS1 Classic and gain all gold medals.

Valhalla

-Complete every goal in THPS2 Classic and gain all gold medals.

Bought the Farm

-Spend $10,000 in the Skate Shop.

Donut Mess with a Cop

-Unlock Officer Dick.

Going to the Vet

-Earn the “Veteran” Challenge Collection.

ONE HUNDRED!

-Reach Career level 100.

Horsin’ Around

-Give 50 Letters in Horse.

Shoot and Score

-Achieve a High Score of 1,000,000+ on any classic Park.

High as a Kite

-Land a 1,000,000+ point combo.

Score Total

-Earn 5,000,000 points in Trick Attack across all playtime.

Combo Total

-Earn 2,000,000 points in Combo Mambo across all playtime.

Shattered

-Break 20 Panes of Glass.

Brons

Summer’s Over

-Unlock School in THPS1 Classic.

Medallion

-Earn a Medal on any competition park in Tours.

The Truth is Out There

-Unlock Roswell in THPS1 Classic.

Back to School…. Again

-Unlock School II in THPS2 Classic.

4 for Four

-Earn any 4 Medals on competition parks in Tours.

Mess with the Bull….

-Unlock Bullring in THPS2 Classic.

…Get the horns

-Get hit by the Bull in Bullring.

Matchup

-Complete a match in multiplayer.

BEEP BEEP

-Get hit by a vehicle on every map that features them.

Creator

-Create a skater using the CAS system.

Creative

-Create a new park and upload it.

Statted

-Find all Stat points for any Pro Skater.

Rookie of the Year

-Earn the “Rookie ” Challenge Collection.

#10 Downing Street

-Reach Career level 10.

Paint the Town

-Paint 100 surfaces in Graffiti across all playtime.

Combination Blow

-Land a 50,000+ point combo.

Piece by Piece

-Place 500 objects in CAP.

Ouch!

-Bail a 100,000+ point combo.

Can’t Judge Me

-Achieve a judge score of 99.9 on a competition run.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is vanaf morgen verkrijgbaar voor onder andere de PlayStation 4.