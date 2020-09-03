

Met hoge regelmaat gaat er een nieuwe sale van start in de PlayStation Store en één van de meest recente is de zogenoemde ‘Essentiële keuzes’ uitverkoop. Die richt zich op Triple-A titels van diverse uitgevers en zodoende gaan een flink aantal toppers tijdelijk in prijs omlaag.

Voor het complete overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht, hieronder hebben we alle sales voor je op een rijtje gezet.

The Last of Us Part II – Van €69,99 voor €59,99

The Last of Us Part II Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €69,99

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 – Van €69,99 voor €4,89

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Van €69,99 voor €45,49

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition – Van €84,99 voor €63,74

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Van €69,99 voor €19,59

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Gold Edition – Van €99,99 voor €34,99

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Season pass – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition – Van €34,99 voor €14,69

Megalodon Shark-cashcard – Van €74,99 voor €63,74

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition – Van €84,99 voor €38,24

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition – Van €54,99 voor €24,74

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – Van €84,99 voor €29,74

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

NASCAR Heat 5 – Van €49,99 voor €37,49

NASCAR Heat 5 – July Pack – Van €12,99 voor €10,39

NASCAR Heat 5 – Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €22,49

NASCAR Heat 5 – Gold Edition – Van €69,99 voor €48,99

God of War – Van €19,99 voor €14,99

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €20,09

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €49,99

Borderlands 3 Season Pass – Van €49,99 voor €39,99

Dreams – Van €39,99 voor €29,99

Days Gone – Van €69,99 voor €16,79

Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €29,59

Watch Dogs 2 – Van €69,99 voor €13,99

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition – Van €109,99 voor €21,99

DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle – Van €54,99 voor €19,24

Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €35,99

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint – Van €69,99 voor €20,99

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Digitale edition – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Van €24,99 voor €14,99

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep – Van €34,99 voor €20,99

Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition – Van €49,99 voor €33,49

Death Stranding – Van €69,99 voor €30,09

Death Stranding Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

Hitman 2 – Gouden editie – Van €99,99 voor €24,99

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry: New Dawn Complete Edition – Van €99,99 voor €19,99

Battlefield V – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Injustice 2 – Legendarische Editie – Van €54,99 voor €24,74

Gran Turismo Sport Spec II – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Skyforge: Firestarter Quickplay Pack – Van €12,99 voor €9,09

Skyforge: 105.000 Argents – Van €99,99 voor €69,99

Skyforge: 11.750 Argents – Van €12,99 voor €10,39

Skyforge: 24.000 Argents – Van €24,99 voor €19,99

Skyforge: 50.000 Argents – Van €49,99 voor €39,99

Skyforge: Archer Quickplay Pack – Van €12,99 voor €7,79

Skyforge: Kinetic Quickplay Pack – Van €12,99 voor €7,79

Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0 – Van €19,99 voor €11,99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Van €39,99 voor €14,79

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition – Van €99,99 voor €20,99

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

Seizoenspas van NioH 2 – Van €24,99 voor €17,49

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – Van €29,99 voor €4,49

Tour de France 2020 – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe – Van €99,99 voor €34,99

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

CODE VEIN – Van €69,99 voor €30,09

Sniper Elite 4 – Van €69,99 voor €10,49

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

BioShock: The Collection – Van €49,99 voor €12,49

Hitman – Game of the Year Edition – Van €59,99 voor €11,99

Hitman – Game of the Year Edition-upgrade – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

LEGO Jurassic World – Van €39,99 voor €12,79

For Honor Marching Fire Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

For Honor Complete Edition – Van €99,99 voor €34,99

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Batman: Return to Arkham – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €19,99

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition – Van €64,99 voor €22,74

NHL 20 – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition – Van €94,99 voor €29,44

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

Danganronpa 1/2 Reload – Van €39,99 voor €17,99

WipEout Omega Collection – Van €34,99 voor €10,14

Warface – Essential-pakket – Van €4,99 voor €2,99

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – Van €59,99 voor €9,59

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition – Van €39,99 voor €17,99

Cars 3: Vol Gas voor de Winst – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy – Van €14,99 voor €7,94

Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition – Van €69,99 voor €19,59

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Ultimate Edition – Van €99,99 voor €29,99v

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition – Van €69,99 voor €20,99

Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Bundle – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Mortal Kombat XL – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

Scribblenauts Showdown – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

XCOM 2 Collection – Van €89,99 voor €22,49

Journey Collector’s Edition – Van €24,99 voor €5,99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €44,99 voor €6,74

LEGO DC Heroes and Villains-bundel – Van €59,99 voor €25,19

Scribblenauts Mega Pack – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining – Van €7,99 voor €4,95

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist – Van €7,99 voor €4,95

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars – Van €7,99 voor €4,95

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Upgrade – Van €10,00 voor €5,00

Heb je PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Via onze partner KaartDirect.nl kun je hier op een gemakkelijke en snelle wijze je PSN-tegoed aanvullen.