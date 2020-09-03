

De ‘Essentiële keuzes’ uitverkoop in de PlayStation Store is deze week niet de enige sale. Ook is er nog een andere reeks van rond de 100 titels in de aanbieding en dat in het kader van ‘Games voor nog geen €15,-‘. Ook hier zitten weer mooie aanbiedingen tussen en voor het complete overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.

Net zoals bij de andere sale hebben we ook alle aanbiedingen op een rijtje gezet, dus scroll of swipe snel verder om te kijken of er wat leuks voor je tussen zit.

Horizon: Zero Dawn – Complete Edition – Van €19,99 voor €13,00

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Need for Speed: Payback – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Star Wars Battlefront II – Van €24,99 voor €12,99

Assassin’s Creed: Unity – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Ratchet and Clank – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Just Cause 4: Reloaded – Van €39,99 voor €13,99

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – Van €19,99 voor €2,99

Gran Turismo Sport – Van €19,99 voor €13,00

Human: Fall Flat – Van €14,99 voor €7,04

The Order: 1886 – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Need for Speed – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Dead Island Definitive Edition – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

MudRunner – Van €34,99 voor €9,79

MudRunner – American Wilds Edition – Van €39,99 voor €14,99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Van €29,99 voor €13,00

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €13,00

Unravel Two – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Shadow of the Colossus – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Van €69,99 voor €14,99

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition – Van €39,99 voor €7,19

God of War III Remastered – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

LittleBigPlanet 3 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

The Escapists 2 – Van €21,99 voor €7,69

The Escapists 2 – Game of the Year Edition – Van €26,99 voor €9,44

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Zombie Army Trilogy – Van €49,99 voor €4,49

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

My Time at Portia – Van €29,99 voor €13,00

Until Dawn – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

PROTOTYPE – Van €29,99 voor €5,39

PROTOTYPE 2 – Van €39,99 voor €7,19

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Van €29,99 voor €4,49

NioH – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

What Remains of Edith Finch – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 – Van €24,99 voor €9,99

Donut County – Van €12,99 voor €6,49

My Friend Pedro – Van €19,99 voor €13,00

RIDE 2 – Van €49,99 voor €7,49

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Killzone: Shadow Fall – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Dead Rising – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen – Van €39,99 voor €13,99

inFAMOUS Second Son – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Spike Volleyball – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

MotoGP 17 – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn – Van €23,99 voor €3,11

Tearaway: Unfolded – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

The Escapists – Van €17,99 voor €4,49

Gravel – Van €29,99 voor €8,09

Gravel Special Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – Van €29,99 voor €6,89

MotoGP 14 – Van €9,99 voor €1,49

Onrush Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Streets of Rogue – Van €19,99 voor €8,99

Guts and Glory – Van €14,99 voor €3,74

Genesis Alpha One – Van €29,99 voor €9,99

Gorogoa – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

The Dwarves – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Omega Strike – Van €11,99 voor €2,39

de Blob 2 – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Party Hard – Van €12,99 voor €3,89

Masters of Anima – Van €9,99 voor €1,99

Wattam – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Nefarious – Van €14,99 voor €2,99

Raging Justice – Van €12,99 voor €3,89

Dead Island Retro Revenge – Van €4,99 voor €1,24

Citizens of Space – Van €14,99 voor €4,94

Citizens of Earth – Van €11,99 voor €2,99

Monster Slayers – Van €14,99 voor €2,99

Battle Worlds: Kronos – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Fall of Light – Deluxe Edition – Van €26,99 voor €8,09

Bleed – Van €9,99 voor €1,99

Bleed – Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €3,89

Bleed 2 – Van €14,99 voor €4,49

Bleed 2 – Deluxe Edition – Van €26,99 voor €8,09

Ginger: Beyond the Crystal – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Abyss Odyssey: Extended Dream Edition – Van €14,99 voor €3,74

The Swindle – Van €14,99 voor €2,99

Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles – Van €19,99 voor €6,99

SolSeraph – Van €14,99 voor €4,94

Conga Master – Van €8,99 voor €2,24

Freaky Awesome – Van €12,99 voor €4,93

Heart&Slash – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

Ultratron – Van €9,99 voor €1,99

Demon’s Crystals – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

The Deadly Tower of Monsters – Van €14,99 voor €2,99

Daydreamer: Awakened Edition – Van €10,99 voor €2,19

