

Vanaf morgen is het eindelijk zover: dan ligt Marvel’s Avengers officieel in de winkelrekken. Een aantal mensen kunnen echter al met de game aan de slag als zij de Deluxe of Collector’s Edition hebben aangeschaft. We weten ook al dat de superhelden-titel een project voor langere tijd is en dus kon het niet lang duren voordat de eerste patch een realiteit zou worden.

Dat heeft inderdaad niet lang geduurd, want uitgever Square Enix heeft de patchnotes voor de eerste update vrijgegeven. De download van ongeveer 8GB tilt de game naar versie 1.04 en moet onder andere flink wat bugs – die tijdens de beta naar voren zijn gekomen – oplossen. Je kunt alle details hieronder teruglezen: