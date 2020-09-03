Vanaf morgen is het eindelijk zover: dan ligt Marvel’s Avengers officieel in de winkelrekken. Een aantal mensen kunnen echter al met de game aan de slag als zij de Deluxe of Collector’s Edition hebben aangeschaft. We weten ook al dat de superhelden-titel een project voor langere tijd is en dus kon het niet lang duren voordat de eerste patch een realiteit zou worden.
Dat heeft inderdaad niet lang geduurd, want uitgever Square Enix heeft de patchnotes voor de eerste update vrijgegeven. De download van ongeveer 8GB tilt de game naar versie 1.04 en moet onder andere flink wat bugs – die tijdens de beta naar voren zijn gekomen – oplossen. Je kunt alle details hieronder teruglezen:
General
- Improvements to matchmaking
- Additional fixes for issues where characters would go out of the environment
- Additional UI fixes
- Additional performance improvements
Beta Fixes (Multiplatform)
GENERAL
- Various crashes and game becoming unresponsive fixed
- Save game optimizations
MATCHMAKING
- Multiple improvements and optimizations made to matchmaking
- Additional matchmaking improvements
CHARACTERS
- Character Selection improvements: Fixed the issue where you couldn’t select or change Super Heroes
- Companion respawn improvements
- Hulkbuster: Fixed the issue where the screen would turn black when another Super Hero would use the Hulkbuster
- Fixed issue with multiple Super Heroes spawning
- Fixed rare issue of players losing certain gear
- Various other improvements
MISSIONS AND WAR ZONES
- Mission Summary improvements: Fixed issues with the Abomination fight
- Missing strongbox fixes
OTHER
- Save game optimizations
- Fixed several reported crashes
- Rare crashes fixes
- Added a link to 1st Party store to main menu
